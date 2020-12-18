Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market Enlightenment on Future Scenario by 2027

The increasing worldwide population is prompting requirements for lodging infrastructure. There has been a sensational upsurge in the development of private buildings, institutions, and other infrastructures. The growth of the global construction industry has energized the demand for different construction raw materials including autoclaved aerated cement (AAC). With increasing regional government projects and the expanding real-estate industry, demand for AAC is expected to see an upsurge in the coming decade.

This has resulted in ascending demand for construction materials including AAC. Usage of AAC for commercial construction is set to account for more than one-third of the market share. Furthermore, infrastructure construction including regional and international projects is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 8%.

Top Players/companies covered in the report include Xella Group, Aercon AAC, H+H International A/S, ACICO, Masa Group, Eastland, Biltech, AKG Gazbeton, Ultratech, Hansa Baustoffwerke, J K Lakshmi Cement, DOMAPOR.

Get More Details on this Report – Download Sample Report

Competitive Landscape:

The autoclaved aerated cement (AAC) market is highly fragmented, with a number of local and regional players, in addition to the presence of major players. Relatively high capital requirements and the need for continuous R&D investments could affect new entrants. New entrants need to contend with the presence of market incumbents. This is because of their strong presence in several industries.

Global autoclaved aerated cement (AAC) Market Report Objectives:

– The report provides a projection of global market size, segment, and its various sub-segments.

– Provides complete information about the key factors impacting the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry- challenges)

– The report provides an understanding of the competitive aspect and major growth factors adopted by players