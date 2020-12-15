Auto Keratometer Market Analysis, Size, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies And Forecasts To 2027

Auto Keratometer has also known as autorefractor keratometer is the instrument used in the measurement of refractor error degree in the eye. This automated refractor is a computer-controlled machine used in eye examination and offers optimal refractive error measurements. Furthermore, auto keratometers are used in assessing the patient condition in pre and pro refractive surgeries and have extended applications in ophthalmology.

Increasing demand for auto keratometers due to the increasing prevalence of astigmatism fuels the growth of the auto keratometer market. Astigmatism is still a major concern in patients undergoing cataract surgery and on average, 30% of cataract patients suffer from preexisting astigmatism. Automated keratometers are more reliable and faster than alternative techniques with high ease of use. Further, rising awareness of astigmatism among the patient population has further boosted the adoption rate of auto keratometers among healthcare centers.

Global Auto Keratometer Market, by Product Type

Handheld Auto Keratometer

Benchtop Auto Keratometer

Global Auto Keratometer Market, by Application

Myopia

Hyperopia

Other Ophthalmic Conditions

Global Auto Keratometer Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Ophthalmic clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

