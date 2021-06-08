Auto Fusing Machine Market Facts, Component, Investment Trend, Finanacial Planning
Auto Fusing Machine Market: Introduction
- An auto fusing machine is primarily used in the garment manufacturing industry. The machine consists of the feed sheet carrying the components in the fusing chamber, which keeps revolving. The auto fusion machine facilitates good quality and high production rate. Industrial fusing machines have a silicon rubber bed and coating, which enhances the operation and results in better output.
- The auto fusion machine is also known as continuous fusion machine. The main advantage of an auto fusing machine is that it provides good quality fusion without the risk of shrinking the fabric. The design of the machine ensures that its efficiency and performance are very high. The exterior of the auto fusing machine is sturdy to resist corrosion and climatic factors such as rusting. The factors mentioned above are estimated to boost the demand for auto fusing machine during the forecast period.
Key Drivers and Opportunities of Global Auto Fusing Machine Market
- Increase in demand for fabric manufacturing equipment is expected to propel the demand for auto fusing machines, thereby boosting the market. Various features of auto fusing machines such as robustness and ease of operation drive the auto fusing machine market across the globe. Few auto fusing machines have an air cooling system so that the product can be cooled rapidly, further leading to surge in its demand.
- The auto fusing machine is majorly employed to fuse the whole roll of interline and fabric. Technological innovations include leaving no gaps between heating elements and thus enabling cooling down of the glue in the heating area and avoiding negative influences on grip and adhesion.
- This is a factor that is estimated to fuel the demand during the forecast period. Furthermore, manufacturers are focused on the development of technological advanced machines, as they are estimated to witness significant demand from developed and developing countries during the forecast period.
- The auto fusing machine requires various fused parts with different bond strength, which adds to the overall cost of the machine. This factor is projected to restrain the market during the forecast period.
Asia Pacific to Hold Major Share of Global Auto Fusing Machine Market
- In terms of geography, the global auto fusing machine market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America
- Asia Pacific is expected to account for a leading share of the global auto fusing machine market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is the leading garment manufacturer in the world. China, Bangladesh, Vietnam, and India are the top 4 global players in terms of export of garments. These countries have a well-developed garment industry, which it is expected to boost the demand for auto fusing machine during the forecast period.
Key Players Operating in Global Auto Fusing Machine Market
- Spectris Plc
- VEIT GmbH
- Hashima Co., Ltd.
- Autogarment
- Prakalya Industries
- Strima Sp. z o. o.
- Welco Garment Machinery Pvt. Ltd.