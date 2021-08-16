Auto Dimming Mirror Market Report, Size, Share, Growth, Global Industry Research 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Auto Dimming Mirror Market Report: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global auto dimming mirror market exhibited XX growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different XX. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Auto dimming mirror is an automotive mirror that controls and eliminates glares caused by the headlights of a tailing vehicle. It improves the visibility of drivers and facilitates safety throughout the drive. Auto dimming mirror consists of sensors that help in detecting the lights and eradicating the glare by darkening the mirror. The sensors in the mirror generate electric charge through a low voltage power supply in the mirror. The mirror also absorbs and reflects light when an electric voltage is passed through it. As a result, the auto dimming mirror forms an integral part of the vehicle, providing a wide variety of features such as a microphone, compass and safety camera systems.

Market Trends

The global market is primarily driven by the rapid growth of the automotive industry and increasing preference for luxury and semi-luxury vehicles. The growing awareness among the masses regarding the safety of passengers and the vehicle is also propelling the product demands. They assist the drivers in maintaining a clear field view of the road and prevent accidents. In addition to this, various OEMs are launching new variants in mirrors with advanced features, such as blind-spot detection, parking and lighting assistance, Bluetooth connectivity, and navigation and temperature displays, for driver assistance. Furthermore, research and development (R&D) activities have introduced cloud- and IoT-based auto dimming mirrors, which is expected to influence the market growth in the upcoming years.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Ficosa International SA (Panasonic Corporation)

FLABEG AUTOMOTIVE GLASS GROUP GMBH

Gentex Corporation

Honda Lock Mfg. Co. Ltd. (Honda Motor Company Ltd)

Konview Electronics Corporation Limited

Magna International Inc.

Murakami Corporation

SAMVARDHANA MOTHERSON GROUP

Shenzhen Germid Co. Ltd.

TOKAIRIKA CO LTD.

Our report has categorized the market based on application, vehicle type and fuel type.

Breakup by Application:

Inside Rear-View Mirror

Outside Rear-View Mirror

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Breakup by Fuel Type:

ICE

Hybrid

Electric

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

