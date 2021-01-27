Authorities search Navalny apartment and office | Free press

Moscow (dpa) – In an unprecedented wave of raids, masked men in uniform searched the apartments and offices of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and his supporters in Russia.

Navalny’s employee Ivan Zhdanov posted a video on Twitter Wednesday showing numerous guards in a hallway – according to Zhdanov, this is the office of Navalny’s anti-corruption foundation. Other offices, as well as the family’s apartment in Moscow, an apartment of his wife Julia Navalnaya and the private apartments of several employees were searched.

Russian authorities, citing a source to the security forces, reported that the raid on more than ten sites was violations of corona hygiene requirements.

Navalny’s organization fights corruption in the Russian power apparatus and has repeatedly had to accept searches and seizures of computers in its various offices.

For the first time this month, Navalny had lined up for President Vladimir Putin in one of his critically acclaimed reveal films – attributing a massive palace on the Black Sea. The video entitled “A Palace for Putin” was viewed some 95 million times on YouTube a week after publication.

Putin had stated that he had nothing to do with billion dollar ownership. The Kremlin dismissed the film as “nonsense”. It took a week for the presidential administration to announce on Tuesday that business owners were the owners. But names were not mentioned. No one has committed themselves to the palace yet. Nonetheless, there is growing research that the huge property is connected to the presidential administration.

The internet portal openmedia.io published information about a company in Moscow that mentioned as a reference on its website that it had provided the lighting in the palace on behalf of the presidential administration. The item has since been deleted, but is available in the archive. As Navalny’s attorney Lyubov Sobol announced, five companies have now confirmed they have carried out orders from the presidential office for the palace.

On its website, the business newspaper “RBK Daily” published a statement from the internal secret service FSB, confirming that there was a no-fly zone around the palace. This was accordingly justified with a “higher activity of the NATO states”.

