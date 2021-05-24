Authorities in Belarus confirm arrest of bloggers | Free press

The EU and human rights activists demand the immediate release of blogger Roman Protassewitsch. The authorities have been silent on the arrest for a long time – and have now spoken out.

Minsk (AP) – One day after the emergency landing of a passenger plane in Minsk, Belarusian authorities confirmed the arrest of blogger Roman Protassewitsch. He has been taken into custody, the Interior Ministry said Monday evening in the Telegram news channel.

The 26-year-old was arrested at Minsk airport on Sunday. At the same time, the Interior Ministry rejected reports on social networks that the journalist was in hospital. The detention center had no information on health problems.

For more than 24 hours, the country’s authoritarian leadership had not provided information on the whereabouts of the opposition activist. Before his arrest, Ryanair’s plane with Protassevich on board had to land en route from Athens to Vilnius. According to the army in Minsk, a MiG-29 jet fighter also took off. Authorities had spoken of an alleged bomb threat.

Several passengers on the flight confirmed the young man’s arrest after landing in Lithuania. Protassewitsch, who was wanted in his homeland for inciting protests against ruler Alexander Lukashenko, among others, had lived in exile in Lithuania. He is now facing many years in prison.

The EU unanimously condemned the actions of Belarus and called for the release of Protassevich. Amnesty International spoke of a “clear act of sky piracy”. There is no doubt that the plane was forced to land “for the clear sole purpose of detaining an exiled critical journalist whom they absolutely wanted to silence.” The case sounds like a Hollywood idea, but it isn’t.

Due to the ongoing repression of the democracy movement in Belarus, the EU had already imposed sanctions on ruler Lukashenko last year. The EU does not see him as president. The 66-year-old was confirmed in office with 80.1 percent of the vote in last August’s presidential election. Then there were massive protests in the country between Russia and Poland, which were forcibly suppressed. After the plane’s emergency landing, EU states are discussing further sanctions; the incident was the subject of an EU summit on Monday evening.

Protassewitsch is one of the founders of the government-critical news channel Nexta. Belarusian authorities classify Nexta as extremist. The channel had repeatedly called for mass protests against Lukashenko after last year’s elections.

