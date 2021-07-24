Authorities expect thousands more migrants in the English Channel | free press

Compared to other countries, the number of asylum seekers in Great Britain is relatively low. Yet thousands of refugees or migrants are expected this year.

London / Dover (dpa) – According to a media report, British authorities expect thousands more migrants to reach Britain via the English Channel this year.

According to the Times, that number could rise to about 22,000 in the course of the year, the newspaper reported on Saturday. Citing sources at the border authorities, the figure calculated by the newspaper is said to be in line with the authorities’ expectations.

The number of people illegally crossing the Strait in small boats from the continent to England is already higher than in all of last year. At least 8,452 migrants had reached the English coast this week, according to figures from the British Home Office. In 2020, 8,417 people were counted.

The British government wants to support France with an amount of 62.7 million euros until next year, so that more security forces stop migrants on the French coast. Migrants from France often make the dangerous crossing, especially in good weather. They often come from refugee camps and often use the services of people smugglers.

Regaining control of one’s borders is a key promise from Brexit politicians. Interior Minister Priti Patel announced that asylum seekers who enter the country via illegal routes will eventually receive fewer rights than others.

Looking at other countries, the number of asylum seekers in the United Kingdom is relatively low: in Germany more than 100,000 first asylum applications were made in 2020. In the United Kingdom, authorities cite just under 27,000 asylum applications for more than 32,000 people for the 12 months to March 2021.