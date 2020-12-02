Austria practically closes its borders during the holidays | Free press

Those who want to spend Christmas and New Year’s Eve in Austria will not be able to do so without problems. Shortly before the holidays, the Vienna government introduces a quarantine requirement for travelers.

Vienna (dpa) – Austria imposes a ten-day quarantine requirement for all travelers from Corona-risk areas from December 7 to January 10. The goal is to curb tourism to a large extent, the government announced in Vienna on Wednesday.

Austria relies on a consistent border regime so that the virus is not brought into the country by returnees or tourists, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said in Vienna on Wednesday.

The threshold is more than 100 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the past 14 days. This is true in practice for all neighboring countries and especially the western Balkans, he said. All restaurants and hotels must remain closed until January 7. There will be economic compensation, Kurz said. The lifts in the ski areas may open from December 24 – and can therefore mainly be used by the locals.

At the same time, after the end of the current lockdown on December 6, the shops and museums may reopen. Compulsory schools will also be reopened. Exit restrictions still apply between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

“The declining numbers are a success, but no reason to clarify everything,” said Kurz. So far, an overload of the health system has been prevented. He called on citizens to participate in the upcoming mass tests. People can be tested in Vienna, Tyrol and Vorarlberg from Friday. This is followed by other federal states. The experts hope that several million people will participate to break the infection chains.

In Austria, the number of new infections has decreased significantly as a result of the lockdown. However, the downward trend is not as strong as hoped. On Wednesday, 3,972 new infections were registered within one day. Relative to the number of inhabitants, this value is several times higher than in Germany.