Austria further relaxes – full houses and stadiums from July | free press

Austrian Chancellor Kurz can make an announcement: in the summer, despite the corona pandemic, there must be a lot of normality. Among other things, full stadiums and halls are allowed – under certain conditions.

Vienna (dpa) – Austria will allow full stadiums, concert halls and theaters again from 1 July – and also waives the mask requirement.

Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler (Greens) announced in Vienna on Friday that the upper limits for the number of visitors to outdoor and indoor events would no longer apply. The condition is always that the visitors have been tested, recovered or vaccinated. Events with more than 500 people must also be approved. “From July 1, you can get married again, you can party again,” said Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP). Outdoor concerts with standing room could also take place again. While the mask requirement no longer applies at events, it remains applicable in, for example, supermarkets and on buses and trains.

The basis for any easing to come is the overall very positive development, both in the number of new coronavirus infections and in the decreasing occupancy of hospital beds with corona patients, Kurz said. As a next step, from 10 June, the space requirement for retail customers will be halved from 20 to 10 square meters per customer. The curfew will be extended from 10 p.m. to midnight, the organization said. The seven-day incidence in Austria is currently around 40.

“If we don’t get overconfident, we’ll still be cautious,” Kurz warned, especially with a view to the coming weeks. More and more infections are possible through the openings, but those alone are not decisive. “The situation in the hospitals is relevant to us,” Kurz says. However, given the progress of vaccination, it cannot be assumed that the situation will deteriorate again. He was pleased that the promise of a largely normal summer could be fulfilled, the head of government said.

From July 1, many people entering the country will no longer need to register online before crossing the border. However, anyone crossing the border still needs to be tested, recovered or vaccinated. The age for the compulsory exam will increase from 10 to 12 years from 1 July.

According to Tourism Minister Elisabeth Köstinger (ÖVP), tourism is picking up again given the increasingly lower barriers to entry. In the holiday areas, the booking situation at Pentecost was already very good. “We see in the forecasts that this will continue.”

State Secretary for Art and Culture Andrea Mayer (Greens) was relieved by the openings also in culture. “The art and culture industry has suffered enormously from this pandemic, but has also shown to be resilient and creative in dealing with the crisis,” said the state secretary. The big summer festivals now have a planning perspective.

