Austria extends corona lockdown | Free press

Vienna (dpa) – Austria extends the corona lockdown for another two weeks. Chancellor Sebastian Kurz justified this in Vienna with the fact that mutations of the virus had now also arrived in Austria.

The situation has again deteriorated significantly. The goal now is to reopen trade and museums under strict security measures from 8 February. However, the number of new infections reported daily should decrease significantly, Kurz said. Exit restrictions and distance learning schools remained in place for that long.

The expansion was initially planned for January 25. However, due to the new virus mutation discovered in the UK, experts had warned against opening too early. The highly contagious virus variant B.1.1.7 is already relatively widespread in Austria, based on the initial findings.

In addition, the safety distance that people in Austria must maintain of one to two meters. As in Bavaria, FFP2 masks now have to be worn in shops and on public transport. The government also called on companies to allow employees to work from home as much as possible.

Try it for 30 days for € 20.99

Access to all content on freiepresse.de and e-paper. (ends automatically)

Now € 0 instead of € 20.99