Australian boy wakes from coma after helicopter collision

SYDNEY (AP) — A ten-year-old Australian boy who was critically injured two weeks in the past when two helicopters collided, killing 4 folks, had woken from a coma in hospital and held his father’s hand, a household priest mentioned.

Nicholas Tadros remained within the Queensland Kids’s Hospital in Brisbane the place medical employees described his situation on Monday as “vital however steady.”

His mom, Vanessa Tadros, 36, was killed when two Sea World theme park helicopters collided throughout pleasure flights on Jan. 2 on the vacationer metropolis of Gold Coast, 80 kilometers (50 miles) south of Brisbane.

She was buried on Monday after a funeral close to the household dwelling in western Sydney.

One of many clergymen who performed the funeral, Father Suresh Kumar, posted on social media on Monday that the son has “been off life assist now for a couple of days and his physique has responded very effectively.”

“They’ve lowered his sedation medication at occasions to see if he’s responsive and he has woken up and (been) in a position to reply to some questions with a nod or a shake of the top,” Kumar posted.

“He’s additionally in a position to maintain his Dad’s hand,” Kumar added, referring to Nicholas’s father, Simon Tadros, who’s credited because the supply of the data within the assertion.

Nicholas remained on a ventilator to assist his respiratory and was scheduled for extra surgical procedures, the priest mentioned.

Together with Nicholas’s mom, British couple Ron and Diane Hughes and pilot Ashley Jenkinson had been additionally killed within the collision that’s being investigated by the Australian Transport Security Bureau.

The opposite victims who stay in hospital are a 33-year-old mom and her 9-year-old son. The circumstances of each are listed as steady.