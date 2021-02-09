Australia Switchgear Market Reviews and Analysis 2021 Along With Study Reports 2025 | ABB Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG

The Australia Switchgear Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Australia Switchgear market report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, Australia Switchgear market competition landscape, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2025.

The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, supervisory scenario & technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Australia Switchgear market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is an exhaustive quantitative analysis of the Australia Switchgear industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness.

The Switchgear Market in Australia is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% over the forecast period 2021 to 2025.

Competitive Landscape: ABB Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Tamco Switchgear MalaysiaÊSDN BHD, Eaton Corporation PLC, Terasaki Electric Co., RPS Switchgear Limited, Switchgear Company NV, and others.

Make an Inquiry about this report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192358062/australia-switchgear-market-growth-trends-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=56

Key Market Trends

High Voltage Switchgear to have Significant Market Share

– High voltage switchgear consists of high-voltage components such as circuit-breakers and disconnectors. They are majorly used in places like in city buildings, office spaces, on offshore platforms, extensions, on roofs, etc.

– High voltage switchgears are broadly categorized as Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) and Air Insulated Switchgear (AIS). The major applications of GIS are power transmission,railways, and integration of renewable power generation units to the grid.

– Demand for high voltage switchgears will be propelled by the country’s potential to integrate renewable power generation units to the grid. For instance, according to the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO), by 2025, the Australian grid could derive 75% of electricity from renewables mainly from wind and solar.

– According to Electricity (Network Safety) Regulations 2015, Western Australia, electricity network operator, or electrical contractor who intends to design, construct, commission, operate, maintain and or decommission an electricity network must comply with Australian Standard AS 62271 for high voltage a.c. Switchgear and control gear.

Adoption of Renewable Sources of Energy to Drive the Market

– Prompted by the South Australia system-wide blackout of September 2016 and the Finkel Review, the government is implementing reforms to foster security of supply, including a retailer reliability obligation, adjustments to system operation, and planning for market design post-2025 at higher levels of variable renewables. This is expected to drive the demand for switchgears during the forecast period.

– According to Rystad Energy, new projects proposed in 2019 represented almost AUD 60 billion in potential investment in Australia, with large-scale solar farms leading the charge. Renewable energy projects completed in 2020 include 226 MW Murra Warra Wind Farm in Victoria, 105 MW Nevertire Solar Farm in New South Wales, among others.

– Based on the outcomes of the 2017 climate policies and Finkel reviews, Australia developed a low emission strategy to reach the INDC of 26-28% CO2 emissions reduction in the electricity sector by 2030. In 2017, the government launched a AUD 5 million Solar Communities program, which will support local responses to climate change and deliver lower electricity costs for community organizations. The program will provide funding for community groups in selected regions across Australia to install rooftop solar PV, solar hot water, and solar-connected battery systems.

Browse in-depth and report summary TOC on “Australia Switchgear Market”

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192358062/australia-switchgear-market-growth-trends-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=56

Some of the recent developments in the market are as follows: –

– May 2020 – French company Neoen partnered with CleanCo to build the largest solar project of Australia in the Western Downs region, which can generate 400MWac. Western Downs will be powered by the SMA inverter MVPS 6000-S-AU, operating at 1500 Vdc. The inverters will be manufactured by SMA in Kassel, Germany, and assembled in Wodonga, Victoria, with transformer manufacturer Wilson Transformer Company (WTC). The project will generate energy to power 235,000 Queensland homes or enough to power every home on the Sunshine Coast.

– April 2020 – ABB expands its UniGear medium-voltage switchgear portfolio by introducing UniGear ZS1 63 kA, which further strengthens the portfolio. It can be used for demanding applications like power stations and steel, oil&gas, and chemical plants.

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

If you have any questions about any of our “Australia Switchgear Market Report” or would like to schedule a personalized free demo of the Australia Switchgear market report, please do not hesitate to contact me at irfan@marketinsightsreports.com.

Best wishes,

Irfan Tamboli

Head of Sales Operations

Market Insights Reports

Email: sales@marketinsightsreports.com

Tel: + 1704 266 3234, +91-750-707-8687

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. Market insights reports provide global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.