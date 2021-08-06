Australia shows remorse: compensation for Aborigines | free press

The indigenous people of Australia have suffered a lot. For decades they have fought for reparation. Now the day has come.

Sydney (AP) – Australian natives have expressed relief after the government announced redress for human rights violations.

From March 2022, Aboriginal people of the so-called Stolen Generations can request and receive a one-time payment of 75,000 Australian dollars (47,000 euros), as promised by Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

“I cried and laughed at the same time,” Eileen Cummings, 78, told Australian broadcaster ABC. Many Aborigines would have fought for this day for a very long time.

Separation from family

At the age of four, Cummings had been taken from her parents from the Arnhem Land settlement and taken to Croker Island on a Methodist mission. Between 1910 and 1970, the state kidnapped the children of thousands of Aboriginal people to “re-educate” them in homes and Christian missions according to the ideas of white immigrants.

In total, the government is now planning to provide some 378 million Australian dollars (236 million euros). “The trauma I had to endure alone and without my family was severe. I’m still struggling with it,” says Hal Hart, 79, who was taken from his mother when he was ten. He described the reparations as “a triumph for my mother so that the pain she endured may be recognized.”