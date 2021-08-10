Australia rejects more ambitious climate targets | free press

Australia has one of the highest CO2 emissions per capita and is one of the largest coal exporters in the world. A commitment to climate protection is still out of the question for Prime Minister Morrison.

Sydney (dpa) – A day after the release of an alarming global climate report, Australia again rejected calls for more ambitious CO2 emissions targets. Australia is already doing its part against climate change, Conservative Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

His government continues to reject a commitment to global warming by 2050. “I’m not going to sign a blank check on behalf of Australians for destinations with no plans,” Morrison said.

Australia has announced it wants to become carbon neutral “as soon as possible” – but Morrison isn’t ready to make any commitments. The country has one of the highest CO2 emissions per capita and is one of the largest coal exporters in the world.

At the same time, almost no other country has suffered as much from the effects of global warming in recent years as Down Under: The Great Barrier Reef has seen repeated severe droughts, heat waves, flooding and coral bleaching. Devastating wildfires destroyed more than 12 million hectares of land from August 2019 to March 2020.

In its report, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) warns that people will need to be prepared for much more extreme weather events. The report shows more clearly than ever how rising greenhouse gas emissions threaten the planet. The desired goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees above the pre-industrial period as much as possible is likely to be exceeded in the next 20 years, according to the model calculations, even with the strictest climate protection measures.