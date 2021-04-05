Australia Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market Product Scope, Demand and Supply 2021 to 2026| Opal Group, Abbe Corrugated Pty. Ltd

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Blockchain in Manufacturing market in its latest report titled, “Australia Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 – 2026)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Australia Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.23% over the forecast period from 2021 to 2026.

Top Leading Companies of Global Australia Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market are Visy Industries (Visy Industries Holdings Pty Ltd), Opal Group (Paper Australia Pty Ltd & Nippon Paper Industries), Abbe Corrugated Pty. Ltd., Austcor Packaging Pty. Ltd, Pro-Pac Packaging Limited, JacPak Pty Ltd, Networkpak Pty Ltd, United Printing & Packaging Company, Oji Fibre Solutions (AUS) Pty Ltd and others.

Industry News and updates:

– April 2020 – Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd. and Paper Australia Pty Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company announced the completion of the purchase of Orora Limiteds paperboard and fiber-based packaging business in Australia/New Zealand. The Business is formed into a new trading entity, and together with Australian Paper, will form the Opal group of companies.

– March 2020 – With the outbreak of COVID-19, ABBE Corrugated improves its Business Continuity Plan by introducing comprehensive measures to deal with possible supply chain and manufacturing disruptions for reasons other than natural disasters and assists the Company to deal with the current situation

Key Market Trends

Corrugated Boxes are Expected to Hold Significant Share

– Corrugated packaging has emerged as a critical driver of this market due to its evolution as a point-of-sale display in retail applications, coupled with continuous development in small flute and high-quality graphics board, which is enabling corrugated boxes to penetrate traditional folding carton applications. Corrugated box packaging is a useful and cost-effective solution to protect, preserve, and transport a wide range of cosmetic products. The corrugated box has the benefits of biodegradability, and recyclability, which have made it an essential part of the packaging industry.

– Visy’s corrugated packaging facility in Truganina was officially opened in Victoria, Australia, on April 9, 2019. The 36,500 sqm, USD 100 million corrugated plant showcases some of the world’s most modern technology and employs 85 people across all shifts, including office personnel. The latest operating facility was established as part of the company’s commitment to increase and innovate corrugating and converting capacity in Victoria.

– Another end-user that extensively relies on paperboard-based packaging is the retail industry. The global COVID-19 pandemic has brought change on a scale that the country has never seen before, altering the eCommerce industry trajectory. Last year Australian Post forecasted 12% of consumer spending would be conducted online by 2021. Yet, with the seismic shift brought about by COVID-19, the industry saw online hit 12% of total retail for March 2020 itself.

– According to Australia Post, in 2020, Australia witnessed more people shopping online than ever before up 31% in April to 5.2 million. Compared to the average in 2019 and unsurprisingly, online purchases are growing at a rapid rate across the country. While the national average in 2019 was 17.2%, it has already shifted significantly for the year to April 30, 2020, with online purchases up 41% YOY. The boost in the e-commerce industry is expected to impact the paperboard packaging market in the country positively.

Pharmaceutical and Healthcare is Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– With extensive government reforms in drug pricing, structural changes, and unpredictability on reimbursement and pricing decisions, many pharmaceutical companies are being challenged in Australia. However, Australia is geographically well-placed when it comes to pharmaceutical exports due to its proximity to South Asia’s emerging markets. Even though countries, such as India and China, have low production costs, Australia has a more mature and regulatory regime, driving the demand for pharmaceutical paperboard packaging.

– In January 2020, Pelican BioThermal announced the further expansion of its worldwide reach into Australia and New Zealand. Wilpak Group International will engage in providing sales and support from its headquarters located in Melbourne, Australia. This signifies the expansion of the present successful global partnership with Wilpak Group International. Pelican BioThermal provides an option to its customers to utilize their InsulCap portfolio of thermal covers for the protection of temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical payloads.

– In March 2020, MediPharm Labs Corp, a manufacturer of specialized, research-focused pharmaceutical-quality cannabis extraction, derivative and distillation products, announced it would begin supplying finished pharmaceutical-quality cannabis oil products in Australia as part of a two-year agreement entered into between MediPharm Labs Australia Pty Ltd and Compass Clinics Australia Pty Ltd. In Australia, Compass Clinics opened its first two clinics in 2019 and will start to sell its own branded products. Additional clinics are expected to open in 2020.

– In May 2020, the Australian subsidiary of CSL Behring is set to develop a plasma-derived therapeutic for treating severe complications in COVID-19 patients. The company intends to focus on patients whose infection is progressing to the requirement for ventilation. Named COVID-19 Immunoglobulin, the therapeutic will be developed by CSL Behring Australia at its manufacturing facility in Broadmeadows, Victoria. Once the development is finished, paperboard packaging would become essential to export the therapeutic across various locations.

– The Market size from 2016-2021

– The Market size from 2016-2021

– Expected market growth until 2026

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead the market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

