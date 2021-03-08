Australia Food Additives Market 2021 Global Outlook and Growing Business Opportunities – Archer Daniels Midland Company, Corbion NV, Kerry Group

Australia Food Additives Market – Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The report will make detailed analysis mainly on in-depth research on the development environment, Market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Australia Food Additives Market on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2021. This is a latest report, covering the Post COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. It offers critical information pertaining to the current and future growth of the market.

The Australian food additives market is projected to record a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The Australian food additives market is fragmented with the presence of numerous players. The key players are focusing on product innovation, expansion, partnership, and mergers and acquisitions to meet the needs of growing consumers. The major players in the market are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Corbion NV, Kerry Group, Tate & Lyle PLC, and International Flavors and Fragrances.

– The food additives market is largely driven by expanding the processed foods market, increasing penetration of organized retail sector, and rising demand for processed foods coming from the emerging markets.

– Increasing disposable incomes, working populations, and busy lives are driving consumers toward the convenience food category.

– However, growing consumer awareness on the adverse impacts of chemical additives is pressurizing the food and beverage industry to introduce the natural additives category. The complex regulatory environment is another major restraint in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Rising Popularity for Clean Label Ingredients

Consumers demand clean labels on products to gain knowledge about the product that they are about to consume and at what level. Their interest in identifying the ingredients present in the food and beverage products has triggered the growth of the clean-label ingredient market. Consumers are highly concerned about the long-term effects of the ingredients they are consuming, in terms of nutrition content and their impact on health, environmental sustainability, sourcing, and social responsibility. This has triggered the increasing demand for the clean label ingredient market. They are trying to avoid consuming products that contain synthetic ingredients, despite the price difference, as various published studies indicate that natural ingredients help avoid hyperactivity disorders and behavioral issues in children, among other benefits.

