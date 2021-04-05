Australia Emergency Lighting Market Overview and Scope, Share by Applications Forecast till 2026

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Blockchain in Manufacturing market in its latest report title, “Australia Emergency Lighting Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 – 2026)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Australian emergency lighting market is expected to register a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

(Exclusive Offer: Flat 30% discount on this report)

Get a Free Sample PDF Copy of the report before the purchase: https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082593220/australia-emergency-lighting-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?mode=133

Top Leading Companies of Australia Emergency Lighting Market are ABB Australia(ABB Ltd), WBS Technology ABN, Clevertronics Pty Ltd, Haneco Lighting Australia Pty Ltd, E&E Lighting Australia, Legrand Australia Pty Ltd, BARDIC, Famco Lighting Pty. Ltd, EnLighten Australia and others.

Industry News and updates:

– March 2020 – Clevertronics announced the launch of the new sleek and lightweight surface mounted life-light range. It is an aesthetic lightweight polycarbonate life-light that will join the market-leading emergency lighting.

– February 2020 – EnLighten Australia and GM poles have partnered together to assist towns and councils affected by the devastating bushfires. 18.6 million hectares and over 5,900 buildings have been destroyed, and the company pledged to support these affected areas by providing the solar light solution. The Zorro unplugged solar light is an ALL-IN-ONE luminaire that has an integrated solar panel, LED array, and microwave sensor and battery, all within one standalone system. So, the lighting will provide a well-lit area that will encourage people to walk at night and enjoy community life.

Key Market Trends

Infrastructure Construction in Australia is Expected to Drive the Market

– Rapid urbanization has fueled the demand for residential and commercial buildings that have led to an increase in construction projects across the country. Further, in October 2019, Australia’s reserve bank reduced the interest rates to stimulate economic growth, which is expected to drive the construction projects and the market in the country in the forecast period. Infrastructure such as malls, official buildings, factories, parking lots will propel the emergency lighting market.

– According to the Australian industry and Skill committee, the construction industry generates over AUD 360 billion in revenue, producing around 9% of Australia’s Gross Domestic Product, and has a projected annual growth rate of 2.4% in the next five years and is expected to fuel the market.

– Moreover, to reduce the energy costs and to optimize the management of grid networks, Northern Territory governments have taken the initiative to invest heavily in smart street lighting. Many international and domestic companies are strategizing to obtain the project. For instance, Telensa, the UK-based smart city, and street lighting provider, announced a partnership with the City of Darwin in Australia. It will replace about 10,000 street and public lights with wirelessly connected LEDs. These streetlights will then be controlled by the Telensa Central Management System (CMS) and hosted in Australia by Amazon Web Services, which is expected to drive the growth of LEDs.

Explore Full Report with Detailed TOC Here:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082593220/australia-emergency-lighting-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?mode=133

This Blockchain in Manufacturing Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2016-2021

– Expected market growth until 2026

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead the market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– 3 months of analyst support

Purchase Full Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/02082593220?mode=su?mode=133

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.