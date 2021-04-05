Australia Emergency Lighting Market 2021 Business Scenario – WBS Technology ABN, Clevertronics Pty Ltd, Haneco Lighting Australia Pty Ltd

Australia Emergency Lighting Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The Australia Emergency Lighting Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Top Leading Companies of Australia Emergency Lighting Market are ABB Australia(ABB Ltd), WBS Technology ABN, Clevertronics Pty Ltd, Haneco Lighting Australia Pty Ltd., E&E Lighting Australia, Legrand Australia Pty Ltd, BARDIC, Famco Lighting Pty. Ltd., EnLighten Australia and others.

Industry News and Developments:

– March 2020 – Clevertronics announced the launch of the new sleek and lightweight surface mounted life-light range. It is an aesthetic lightweight polycarbonate life-light that will join the market-leading emergency lighting.

– February 2020 – EnLighten Australia and GM poles have partnered together to assist towns and councils affected by the devastating bushfires. 18.6 million hectares and over 5,900 buildings have been destroyed, and the company pledged to support these affected areas by providing the solar light solution. The Zorro unplugged solar light is an ALL-IN-ONE luminaire that has an integrated solar panel, LED array, and microwave sensor and battery, all within one standalone system. So, the lighting will provide a well-lit area that will encourage people to walk at night and enjoy community life.

Key Market Trends:

Infrastructure Construction in Australia is Expected to Drive the Market

– Rapid urbanization has fueled the demand for residential and commercial buildings that have led to an increase in construction projects across the country. Further, Australia’s reserve bank in October 2019 has reduced the interest rates to stimulate economic growth that is expected to drive the construction projects and the market in the country in the forecast period. Infrastructure such as malls, official buildings, factories, parking lots will propel the emergency lighting market.

– According to the Australian industry and Skill committee, the construction industry generates over AUD 360 billion in revenue, producing around 9% of Australia’s Gross Domestic Product, and has a projected annual growth rate of 2.4% in the next five years and is expected to fuel the market.

– Moreover, to reduce the energy costs and to optimize the management of grid networks, Northern Territory governments have taken the initiative to invest heavily in smart street lighting. Many international and domestic companies are strategizing to obtain the project. For instance, Telensa, the UK-based smart city, and street lighting provider announced a partnership with the City of Darwin in Australia. It will replace about 10,000 street and public lights with wirelessly connected LEDs. These streetlights will then be controlled by the Telensa Central Management System (CMS) and hosted in Australia by Amazon Web Services which is expected to drive the growth of LEDs in the country.

