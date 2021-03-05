Australia disappointed with EU end of vaccine release | Free press

The European Union will stop supplying a corona vaccine abroad for the first time. A “breach of the rules”? Australia is disappointed and frustrated.

Sydney (AP) – Australia has sharply criticized the supply stop of the corona vaccine from the European Union.

“We are of course disappointed and frustrated with this decision, but that is also why we have double coverage,” Treasury Secretary Simon Birmingham said on Friday Sky News.

“We have ordered up to 150 million doses of vaccine, of which 50 million will be produced here in Australia,” he said. The world is in a fairly unexplored area right now, so it’s not surprising that “some countries will tear up the rulebook.”

According to EU circles, Italy had prevented the delivery of 250,000 doses of vaccine from the British-Swedish manufacturer Astrazeneca to Australia – stopping the export of corona vaccines from the European Union to a third country for the first time. At the end of January, the European Union started export controls for corona vaccines. The focus is on manufacturers who do not meet their EU delivery obligations. Now it is Astrazeneca.

The basis is an export control system that was introduced at the end of January due to the shortage of vaccines. Accordingly, pharmaceutical companies with EU supply obligations must apply for export licenses for vaccines produced in the EU. If manufacturers unduly disadvantage the EU in terms of delivery quantities, approvals can be denied. Astrazeneca does not meet the originally promised delivery volume to the EU in the first quarter, which has led to great resentment.

The EU Member State where the vaccines intended for export are produced is responsible for the export permits. Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio wrote on Facebook: “Australia is now considered a” no risk “country under EU rules”. The ending was “not an act of hostility to Australia”. Australia has registered about 29,000 cases of coronavirus since the pandemic began – a significantly lower per capita percentage than most developed countries. The number of deaths is currently 909. About 25 million people live in the country.

Try it for 30 days for € 20.99

Access to all content on freiepresse.de and e-paper. (ends automatically)

Now € 0 instead of € 20.99