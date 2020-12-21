Australia Diesel Generator Set Market Growth, Key Players and Forecast Report, 2030

In recent times, increasing usage of diesel generator sets in the mining sector of Australia is boosting the Australian diesel generator set market growth. Since mining sites in the country are at remote locations, wherein there is no grid connectivity, diesel gensets serve as a solution for power generation required for mining purpose. With the growth in the mining sector, the demand for diesel generator sets in the country is witnessing a rise in order to provide continuous power supply at remote locations.

The Australian diesel generator set market is categorized into 5 kVA–75 kVA, 75 kVA–375 kVA, 375 kVA–750 kVA, and above 750 kVA, on the basis of power rating. Of these, the 5 kVA–75 kVA category is projected to account for the largest share throughout forecast period. 5 kVA–75 kVA diesel generator sets have high preference for adoption in commercial spaces, such as educational institutes, shopping complexes, charging stations, telecom towers, retail establishments, and offices, on account of their suitability to serve the purpose of emergency electricity supply.

With the growth in the tourism sector in Australia, the demand for diesel gensets has witnessed a rise from hotels, restaurants, malls, commercial complexes, and theme parks, among several other facilities. Additionally, increasing footfall of international tourists in the country is expected to further propel the demand for diesel generator sets. For instance, the international passengers’ footfall in Australia in 2019 stood at nearly 9.4 million, which was increased by 2.4% from 2018 (9.2 million). Therefore, such factors are expected to drive the diesel generator set market in Australia in coming years.

