Australia Dental Devices Market Research and Development with Growth Analysis

Global Australia Dental Devices Market Research Overview 2020-2025: Industry Growth Analysis by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, and Forecast.

The Australia Dental Devices market is expected to register a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025. This report presents market Size, Share, COVID Impact Analysis and Forecast to 2025. It is comprehensive research with in-depth data and contemporary analysis of Australia Dental Devices Market at a global, regional and key country level, split by different sub-segments of the industry.

Due to the increasing aging population in Australia, there has been an increase in the number of dental implants and oral surgeries being performed. In addition, there is a decrease in manual dexterity and an increase in co?morbidity and medications affecting the oral cavity. Hence, the dental care in aged care facilities is found to be poor and access to dental professionals is difficult. There are several other risk factors, such as smoking, poor oral hygiene, diabetes, medication, and hereditary conditions, which are also connected to the increase in dental diseases. There are few population-based surveys in the Australia that demonstrate a high dental caries experience among elderly population. Thus, it is being found that the number of elder people is growing fast in all industrialized countries including Australia, and thus, contributing to the increase in dental device market. The other factors, such as increasing incidence of dental diseases and innovation in dental products is expected to drive the market in the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

Prosthodontics Segment is Expected to Show Better Growth in the Forecast Years

Based on treatment the market is segmented in Orthodontics, Endodontics, Periodontics, and Prosthodontics. The main factor attributing to the growth of the prosthodontics segment is the increasing demand for dental prostheses across the country and the rising number of people getting older. Prosthodontics has a wide application in the dental problem that has been caused by defective or missing teeth. Furthermore, the rising number of dental practitioners in Australia, the presence of a high-quality healthcare system and increasing awareness among people regarding treatment option is also expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The market for dental devices in Australia is moderately comeptitive and there are several international companies that are having a strong presence in this country. The global players into the Australia dental devices market are 3M Company, A-Dec Inc., Biolase Inc., Carestream Health Inc., Dentsply Sirona, Envista Holdings Corporation, GC Corporation and Planmeca.

Regional Outlook:

This research report focuses on Australia Dental Devices market volume and value at regional Opportunity and company Trends From a global perspective, this report Study represents overall Australia Dental Devices market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and ROW.

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply-chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

