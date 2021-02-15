Australia Data Center Market To Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years 2021-2026

The Australia Data Center Market Report 2021 – 2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Australia Data Center market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Australian data center market is estimated to register a CAGR of about 4.5% during the forecast period (2021 to 2026).

Top Key Players in the Australia Data Center Market: Fujitsu Ltd, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM Corporation, ABB Ltd, Eaton Corporation, AirTrunk Pte. Ltd., Cyxtera Technologies, Asia Pacific Data Center (APDC), Global Switch Limited, Equinix Australia Pty Ltd., Rackspace Technology

– March 2020 – Digital Realty expanded access to IBM Cloud in Australia through the availability of IBM Cloud Direct Link Dedicating Hosting services in Sydney. The IBM Cloud data center is collocated on the Digital Realty campus in Sydney, and its customers will now have access to a variety of connectivity options across Digital Realtys global data center footprint.

– February 2020 – Equinix Inc.announced the opening of its fourth International Business Exchange data center in Melbourne, Australia, known as ME2, where the new facility supports the increasing demand for digital transformation globally, as well as Melbournes smart city development and the interconnection needs of local customers, including The Salvation Army.

Market Overiew:

-The growing cloud computing`(further fueled due to COVID-19), increasing cloud computing among SMEs, government regulations for local data security, and growing investment by domestic players are some of the major factors driving the demand for data centers in the country.?

– Government initiatives like the Australia Government Information Management Office (AGIMO) are leading the way in optimizing data center resources with the introduction of the Australia Government Data Centre Strategy 2010-2025, and the strategy represents a transition from using government-run data centers to third-party, multi-tenant data centers.

– The data center providers are also increasingly investing or adopting an acquisition strategy to expand their capacity. For instance, Metronode’s data center assets acquisition by Equinix provided the company additional capacity to capture the benefits of scale and adds approximately 20,000 square meters of gross colocation space to Equinixs footprint in Australia.

– Currently, about 10-15% of data is created and processed outside a centralized data center or cloud, but the number is expected to cross 60-70% by 2025, a global trend that is also reflecting in Australia. The recent COVID-19 crisis has further highlighted that Australia has a great need for digital infrastructure to improve connectivity for remote and rural areas. Hence, edge data centers are becoming more viable options for Australian vendors, especially start-ups.

– Australian Privacy Principles (APPS) law in the country has placed a new focus on data governance and security for cloud and data center organizations. Furthermore, the recent COVID-19 has put high pressure on end-user companies to support remote working and are fast-tracking their cloud and digitization journeys. Companies like NEXTDC, Macquarie Data Centres, and Equinix claim that this will boost the domestic data center market

IT Infrastructure to Witnesses a Significant Growth

– In the past 5-7 years, the cloud technologies had witnessed significant growth in Australia owing to the increasing investment by vendors, such as Amazon, Oracle, Microsoft, and Google. Cloud vendors are among the fastest-growing segments of most Australian data center providers.

– In the last year, about 40-50% of the organizations IT budget was spent on migration to cloud-based services. The growing adoption among government and corporate organizations has significantly driven the demand for colocation services, especially for wholesale data center providers. Many vendors are also expecting that over 80-90% of SMEs in the country may adopt cloud, and about 70-80% of medium-sized and large data centers may outsource their data center operations by 2023. In 2019, the overall cloud service market witnessed a 15-20% growth compared to 2018.

– In the country, large service providers are increasingly managing extensive public and hybrid cloud environments and hyperscale services. And due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak, cloud computing in the country has further expanded. Software as a Service (SaaS) is the leading segment. The country also ranked fifth in the world that offers foolproof policies and regulations for cloud adoption, thereby increasing data center investment opportunities in the country.

– Massive amount data center capacity has been added over the last two years. This resulted in lower than average occupancy rates in the short-term and is placing downward pressure on pricing. The countrys data center floor space is also witnessing a growth of 10-14% every year, and the market is expected to keep rising over the forecast period. Edge computing is emerging as a significant trend, and the recent work from home model has further accelerated this trend. Edge nodes are now being deployed across several markets, which were previously deemed to be too small.

