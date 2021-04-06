Australia Courier, Express, And Parcel (CEP) Market 2021 Business Scenario – FedEx Corporation, Australian Postal Corporation, Toll Group, Allied Express, Kings Transport

The Market Insights Reports has added a new statistical data to its repository titled as, Australia Courier, Express, And Parcel (CEP) Market. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries.

The Australia’s CEP market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.46% over the forecast period, 2019 – 2024.

Market Overview:

Australia’s parcel market is expected to grow to more than 1 billion parcels a year by 2021. The parcel delivery market is seeing an exponential growth backed by ease of shipping, delivery and tracking parcels domestic and internationally. Australians receive an average of 34 parcels each year, driven by fast growth in e-commerce sales in 2017.

The ecommerce revolution in Australia has contributed significantly to the strength of the parcel shipping market. The seamless experience provided by many online marketplaces has driven consumers expectations for convenience, price and availability of products from around the world, made possible through global ecommerce.

Top Key Players in the Australia Courier, Express, And Parcel (CEP) Market: Deutsche Post DHL Group, United Parcel Service Inc., FedEx Corporation, Australian Postal Corporation, Couriers Please (part of Singapore Post), Toll Group, Direct Couriers Pty Ltd, Allied Express, Kings Transport, Fastway Couriers, and Others.

Key Market Trends:

B2B (Business to Business)

The Australian CEP market bears a huge potential. It served a population of 26.7 million as of 2017. Additionally, it serves several businesses that operate extensively. Few of such industries include electronic appliances, life sciences, food and beverage, and others (such as automotive, mining, etc.).

Key parameters that are expected to affect the demand for the CEP industry in the B2B services sector include real-time monitoring, returns management, control facilities, delivery guarantee, shorter lead time, and safety features.

Small businesses are increasingly looking for faster courier delivery services. This factor serves as a key driver for customer satisfaction.

External factors that influence this sector include the B2B services dependent on communication and information, increased demand from general warehousing and cold storage, the motor vehicle price index, household consumption expenditure, and the growing demand from online shopping.

