Australia Copper Mining to 2024 – Updated with Impact of COVID-19″ provides a comprehensive analysis of the Australian copper industry. The report provides historical and forecast data on Australias copper production, production by major producers, reserves, top copper mines by reserves and insight on the impact of COVID-19 on the countrys copper mining. The demand section provides information on the scope of copper demand from construction and electric vehicle industries, mainly from China. The report also concludes profiles of the major copper producers and information on their major active, planned and exploration projects.

Australia has the worlds second-largest copper reserves, at 87 million tonnes (Mt) as of January 2020, after Chile. The number of mine closures along with COVID-19 impact have subdued the Australian copper mine production with 2% fall in 2020. The pandemic led to the temporary closure of the Heron Resources-owned Woodlawn mine in March. Nifty mine, Cadia Hill mine, Golden Grove mine, Kanmantoo mine and Prominent Hill mine are some of the mine closures which occurred during the year, unrelated to the pandemic. By 2024, the production is expected to reach 1,191.1Kt. China is the largest partner for Australias copper exports, accounting for 54% of the total. However, in November 2020 China has banned imports of seven category commodities (coal, copper, barely, sugar, timber, wine and lobster) from Australia, which would hold back the Chinese demand for Australian copper in the near future.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Reserves, Production and Prices

2.1 Copper Reserves by Country

2.2 Australia Copper Production

2.3 Production by Company

3. Australia Copper Assets

3.1 Active Mines

3.2 Exploration Projects

3.3 Development Projects

3.4 Copper Prices

4. Consumption and Exports

5. Key Demand Drivers

5.1 Demand from the Construction Industry

5.2 Demand from the Electric Vehicle Market

6. Major Copper Producers

6.1 Mines and Projects by Company

6.2 Glencore Plc

6.3 BHP

6.4 Oz Minerals Limited (OZML)

6.5 Newcrest Mining Ltd

7. Australia Fiscal Regime

7.1 Governing Bodies and Agencies

7.2 Laws and Regulations

7.3 Mineral Licensing and Fees

7.4 Royalty and Taxes

7.5 Corporate Tax (CIT)

8. Appendix

8.1 Abbreviations

8.2 Methodology

8.3 Coverage

8.4 Secondary Research

9. Contact Us

List of Tables

Table 1: Australia Copper Mining – Historical and Forecast Australia Copper Production (Thousand Tonnes), 2004-2024

Table 2: Australia Copper Mining – Production by Major Company (Thousand Tonnes), Q1 -Q3 2019 and 2020

Table 3: Australia Copper Mining – Active Mines, 2020

Table 4: Australia Copper Mining – Exploration Projects, 2020

Table 5: Australia Copper Mining – Development Projects, 2020

Table 6: Australia Copper Mining – Annual Average Copper Prices (US$/Tonnes), 2011-2020

Table 7: Australia Copper Mining – Historical and Forecast Australia Copper Consumption vs. Exports (Thousand Tonnes), 2004-2024

Table 8: Australia Copper Mining – Number of Operating, Development and Exploration Projects by Company, 2020

Table 9: Australia Copper Mining – Glencore Plc, Major Projects, 2020

Table 10: Australia Copper Mining – BHP Major Projects, 2020

Table 11: Australia Copper Mining – Oz Mineral Resources, Major Projects, 2020

Table 12: Australia Copper Mining – Newcrest Mining Ltd, Major Projects, 2020

Table 13: Australias Mining Fiscal Regime – National Level Mining Governing Bodies and Agencies, 2020

Table 14: Australias Mining Fiscal Regime – Mining Governing Bodies and Agencies by State/Territory, 2020

Table 15: Australias Mining Fiscal Regime – Mining Governing Bodies and Agencies by State/Territory, 2020

Table 16: Australias Mining Fiscal Regime – Exploration (Mineral Owner) License Application and Renewal Fees in NSW, 2020

Table 17: Australias Mining Fiscal Regime – Mining Leases and Fees in NSW, 2020

Table 18: Australias Mining Fiscal Regime – Assessment Leases and Fees in NSW, 2020

Table 19: Australias Mining Fiscal Regime – Mining License, Lease, Permit and Administration Fees in Northern Territory, 2020

Table 20: Australias Mining Fiscal Regime – Mineral Titles and Fees in Queensland, 2020

Table 21: Australias Mining Fiscal Regime – Mineral Tenements and Fees in South Australia, 2020

Table 22: Australias Mining Fiscal Regime – Fees for Mining License and Lease in Tasmania, 2020

Table 23: Australias Mining Fiscal Regime – Other Mining Related Fees in Tasmania, 2020

Table 24: Australias Mining Fiscal Regime – Mining Rents in Tasmania, 2020

Table 25: Australias Mining Fiscal Regime – Mining Titles and Fees in Victoria, 2020

Table 26: Australias Mining Fiscal Regime – Mining Tenements and Fees in Western Australia, 2020

Table 27: Australias Mining Fiscal Regime – Royalty Rates in New South Wales by Commodity, 2020

Table 28: Australias Mining Fiscal Regime – CRD Factor, 2008-2019

Table 29: Australias Mining Fiscal Regime – Price and Royalty Rate for Base and Precious Metals in Queensland, FY2018-2019

Table 30: Australias Mining Fiscal Regime – Discounts on Processed Minerals, 2020

Table 31: Australias Mining Fiscal Regime – South Australia Royalty Rates (%), 2020

Table 32: Australias Mining Fiscal Regime – Royalty Rates in Western Australia (%), 2020

Table 33: Australias Mining Fiscal Regime – Royalty Rates in Western Australia (%), 2020

List of Figures

Figure 1: Australia Copper Mining – Share of Copper Reserves by Country (%), January 2020

Figure 2: Australia Copper Mining – Major Copper Deposits

Figure 3: Australia Copper Mining – Copper Resources by State (%), January 2020

Figure 4: Australia Copper Mining – Historical and Forecast Australia Copper Production (Thousand Tonnes) vs. Number of Operating Mines, 2004-2024

Figure 5: Australia Copper Mining – Production by Major Company (Thousand Tonnes), Q3 2019-Q3 2020

Figure 6: Australia Copper Mining – Copper Prices, Average Annual (US$/Tonnes), 2011-2020

Figure 7: Australia Copper Mining – Historical and Forecast Australia Copper Consumption (Thousand Tonnes) vs. Exports (Thousand Tonnes), 2004-2024

Figure 8: Australia Copper Mining – Australia Copper Exports by Country (%), 2019

Figure 9: Australia Copper Mining – Global Construction Output in Value (US$ Billion), 2010-2024

Figure 10: Australia Copper Mining – EVs Production (Thousand Units), 2014-2034

Figure 11: Australia Copper Mining – Number of Operating, Development and Exploration Projects by Company, 2020

Figure 12: Australias Mining Fiscal Regime – Three Levels of Australia Government

