Australia Aviation Market Growing Massively by 2021-2025 Major Players: The Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Dassault Aviation SA, Textron Inc., BAE Systems plc

The report provides a detailed assessment of the ‘Australia Aviation Market’. This includes enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmaps, value chains, ecosystem player profiles, and strategies included. The report also presents a SWOT analysis and forecast for Aviation investments from 2021 to 2025. The report provides pre COVID-19 historic data, the impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19.

The Australia aviation market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Market Overview:

– The Australian government has increased its expenditure on aviation development projects owing to the increasing aviation fleet and passenger traffic. Projects such as Western Sydney International Airport which is expected to be completed by 2026 and Hobart Airport Terminal expansion project will support the growth of the aviation market in Australia.

– The commercial and general aviation traffic is also increasing in Australia and in 2019, the domestic passenger traffic (passenger and charter operations) grew by 0.9% to 64.11 million passengers in 2019. The number of aircraft trips also increased by 1.5% to 683,500 in 2019.

– Australia also increased its defense budget from USD 36.4 billion in 2018 to USD 38.7 billion in 2019. Australia is a partner in the Joint Strike Fighter development program and has also recently acquired 12 P-8A Poseidon Maritime Patrol Aircraft from Boeing. These factors are fuelling the market growth for military aviation in Australia.

(Avail a Flat 25% discount on this report)

Click the link to get a Free Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192357254/australia-aviation-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=28

Top Key Players in the Australia Aviation Market are The Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Bombardier Inc., Airbus SE, Pilatus Aircraft Limited, Embraer SA, Textron Inc., BAE Systems plc, Leonardo S.p.A, Dassault Aviation SA, Jabiru Aircraft Pty Ltd, Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation (General Dynamics Corporation), Air Tractor Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, and others.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Investment to Improve Airport Infrastructure

The rise in tourism, entry of foreign airlines in the market, increasing air freight traffic, etc. are some of the many factors propelling the market growth for aviation in Australia. The Australian government is also investing in airport infrastructure development to cater to the increasing demand for air travel. In 2019, up-gradation work on the international arrival hall of Melbourne Airport started and after its scheduled completion expected in late 2020, the airport will have an expanded waiting area and a larger link between terminals 2 and 3. Brisbane Airport’s new runway is also expected to start operation before the end of 2020. It is a 3,300 meters long and 60 meters wide runway with 12 kilometers of taxiways. The cost of the project is USD 1.3 billion and it is expected to boost the annual passenger handling capacity to 50 million by 2040. Additionally, the runway is expected to create 7800 new jobs by 2035. Such development will also help the airport to increase its connectivity with China, India, and the Southeast Asian countries which will propel the economic development in the region. About USD 100 million has been invested in the first phase of the terminal expansion project at Hobart Airport in Tasmania and another USD 100 million will be invested by 2030. The aforementioned factors will drive the growth of the aviation market in Australia.

Increase in Aircraft Manufacturing Capability will Propel the Growth of the Aviation Market in Australia

Australia is going to witness high growth in aircraft development operations because many global aircraft manufacturers such as Boeing and Leonardo are working on expansion strategy in the country to cater to the need of military and civil aviation. In February 2020, Boeing Australia completed the assembly of the fuselage for the first military aircraft to be built in Australia in more than 50 years. Earlier, the Melbourne operation, which is called Boeing Aerostructures Australia, won Australia’s largest aerospace contract valued at USD 5 billion over 20 years. It is a Tier 1 partner for the Boeing 787 Dreamliner program. The Australian aviation industry is also getting ready for venturing into the electric airplane market as Eyre To Their Aviation signed a deal with Pipistrel in February 2020 to manufacture Alpha Electro Aircraft in Adelaide. The Australian aviation market is also witnessing a growth in general aviation which will further attract foreign players to set up manufacturing facilities in Australia.

Full Browse the report description and TOC:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192357254/australia-aviation-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=28

Highlights of TOC:

Market Overview: It starts with product overview and scope of the Australia Aviation market and later gives consumption and production growth rate comparisons by application and product respectively. It also includes a glimpse of the regional study and Aviation market size analysis for the review period 2015-2025.

Company Profiles: Each company profiled in the report is assessed for its market growth keeping in view vital factors such as price, Aviation market gross margin, revenue, production, markets served, main business, product specifications, applications, and introduction, areas served, and production sites.

Manufacturing Cost Analysis: It includes industrial chain analysis, manufacturing process analysis, the proportion of manufacturing cost structure, and the analysis of key raw materials.

Market Dynamics: Readers are provided with a comprehensive analysis of Aviation market challenges, influence factors, drivers, opportunities, and trends.

Market Forecast: Here, the Aviation report provides consumption forecast by application, price, revenue, and production forecast by product, consumption forecast by region, production forecast by region, and production and revenue forecast.

Frequently Asked Questions about Australia Aviation market:

– What are the recent developments and government policies?

– Why might we forecast a downturn in a particular economy next year?

– Why do we say the currency is set to appreciate?

– What countries and sectors offer the highest potential?

– Where are the greatest dangers?

Purchase Full Report@:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/10192357254?mode=su?Mode=28

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– 3 months of analyst support

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

We Also Offer Customization on report based on specific client Requirement:

– Country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

– Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

– 40 analyst hours to cover any other data point

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides Australia and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com