Australia Ammonia Market: Latest Report With Forecast 2020 – 2027

Ammonia is a naturally occurring colorless gas that has one nitrogen and hydrogen group. It is the most common nitrogenous waste especially among aquatic organisms and is also used as a key intermediate for the synthesis of the numerous pharmaceutical products. Moreover, it is used in the manufacturing of fertilizer as it is the basic building block of ammonium nitrate fertilizer, which releases nitrogen in the soil for the healthy growth of the plants in the farm and also improves soil fertility.

Rising consumption of ammonia-based fertilizer in Australia to enhance the yield productivity to meet the growing demand for food. According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics Agricultural businesses in Western Australia continued to fertilize the largest areas of land with 19 million hectares reported in 2016-17 or 37% of Australia’s total area of agricultural land fertilized. Both Western Australia and New South Wales (including the ACT) used the largest amounts of fertilizer during 2016-17 with both applying just over 1 million tons.

Rising demand for household cleaning products as ammonia has excellent cleanser property and mainly used to produce household cleaning products such as window cleaners, bathroom cleaners, drain cleaners, toilet cleaners, oven cleaners, etc. Increasing disposable income of the people and improving the living of standards is another major factor expected to propel the market growth of the ammonia over the forecast period.

Market Opportunities

The rising focus of the manufacturer of the Australia ammonia market to produce green ammonia in order to promote sustainability is expected to fuel market growth. For instance, in September 2019, on behalf of the Australian Government, the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) has provided $1.9 million in funding to Queensland Nitrates Pty Ltd (QNP) to assess the feasibility of the construction and operation of a renewable ammonia plant at its existing facility near Moura in Central Queensland.

Increasing focus of politicians of Australia to export solar power using ammonia is expected to fuel the market growth of the Australia ammonia market. For instance, in October 2017, Yara’s Australian unit announced plans to build a pilot plant to produce ammonia using solar power. This is a key step in Australia’s efforts to develop its economy around clean energy exports and could lead to a new system of global trade in which renewable ammonia is an energy commodity.

The report also covers a chronicled data of progressions and remedies inside the methodology examination of the Global Australia Ammonia Market with a particular ultimate objective to tell the use of frontline inspiration for Sustainable Development.

