Aurea, Virgul and Tiago Bettencourt will perform at a water park this summer

Sportágua Sunsets combines the music of Portuguese artists with the sunset of the coastal city of Peniche.

Everything will happen in this water park.

After reopening, after several months of closure due to the pandemic, Sportágua brings more and more news. In addition to the new restaurants, the Peniche water park is now offering concerts with performances by big names in Portuguese music.

On the first day of Sportágua Sunsets, we can count on a special performance from Aurea. The artist will take the stage with the Aurea Sunset Trio, a show specially created for the occasion.

The next day, August 14th, it continues with Virgu, who brings us topics like “I Need This Girl” and songs from his latest album from 2020 like “Sharing Love”. The end of this cycle is in the hands of Tiago Bettencourt on August 15th, who accompanies all visitors to the water park with songs such as “Se Me Esquesses Ser” and “Morena”.

Tickets for Sportagua Sunsets are available on the water park website. If you only want to attend one of the concerts, tickets cost € 12 for adults and € 10.50 for children between the ages of four and 12. You can also buy a pass for the three days for € 30. The concerts begin at 7 p.m., coinciding with the sunset, which begins during the performances.