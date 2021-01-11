Augmented Shopping Market Analysis, Top Companies, Trends, Size, Growth, Share, Demand, Future Opportunity Outlook 2027

Augmented shopping allows customers to engage with brands and products through digital experiences that will enable them to try out virtually, interact or customize their product; these experiences help provide more detailed, intuitive product information than standard web experience. Growing smartphone adoption and increasing m-commerce have become significant sources for implementing augmented technology to provide customers with an improved shopping experience.

The need for enhanced consumer engagement and interaction while providing higher customer experience increases augmented reality shopping across different industries. AR’s growing importance in the retail industry helps increase the perceived value of products and brands and thereby enhances product sales. Also, the need for a virtual product demonstration and a greater awareness of the company brand to reach a broader audience drive market growth.

Some of the Major Market Players Are:

1. Apple Inc.

2. Augment

3. Blippar Ltd

4. Google LLC

5. Holition Ltd.

6. Imaginate

7. Marxent

8. Microsoft

9. PTC

10. ViewAR GmbH

The global augmented shopping market is segmented on the basis of component, and application. On the basis of component, the augmented shopping market is segmented into: Solutions and Services. Based on application, the augmented shopping market is segmented into: Furniture and Lighting, Beauty and Cosmetics, Apparel Fitting, Grocery Shopping, Footwear, and Others.

Table Of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1. Scope Of The Study

1.2. The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance

1.3. Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Augmented Shopping Market – By Component

1.3.2 Augmented Shopping Market – By End-User

1.3.3 Augmented Shopping Market – By Region

1.3.3.1 By Country

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Augmented Shopping Market Landscape

4.1. Overview

4.2. Pest Analysis

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East And Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South And Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. Ecosystem Analysis

4.4. Expert Opinions

5. Augmented Shopping Market – Key Market Dynamics

5.1. Key Market Drivers

5.2. Key Market Restraints

5.3. Key Market Opportunities

5.4. Future Trends

5.5. Impact Analysis Of Drivers And Restraints

6. Augmented Shopping Market – Market Analysis

6.1. Augmented Shopping – Market Overview

6.2. Augmented Shopping – Market And Forecast To 2027

6.3. Market Positioning/Market Share

The report analyses factors affecting the Augmented Shopping Market from further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Augmented Shopping Market in these regions.

Moreover, the report entails the estimate and analysis for the Augmented Shopping Market on a as well as regional level. The study provides historical data as well as the trending features and future predictions of the market growth. Further, the report encompasses drivers and restraints for the Augmented Shopping Market growth along with its impact on the overall market development. In addition, the report provides an analysis of the accessible avenues in the market on a level.

