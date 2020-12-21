Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market by 2027 Opportunity, Challenges | Eon Reality, Worldviz, CAE Healthcare, Intuitive Surgical, TheraSim

Augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) is the new way patients are diagnosed and treated. Remote surgery, hands on training, virtual medical learning, etc. are common applications of these two technologies in healthcare sector. Augmented reality (AR) adds digital elements to a live view often by using the camera on a smartphone whereas, Virtual reality (VR) indicates a complete involvement experience that shuts out the physical world.

The global augmented reality and virtual reality in healthcare market is segmented on the basis of device type, application, end user and geography. The device type segment includes, AR healthcare devices, VR healthcare devices. Based on application, the market is segmented as, patient care management, fitness management, surgery, medical training and education, others. Based on end user, the market is segmented as, research organizations, research and diagnostics laboratories, hospitals, clinics and surgical centers, government institutions, others.

Some of the Major Market Players Are:

Worldviz, General Electric Company, Eon Reality Inc., Layar, Hologic, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc., CAE Healthcare, Intuitive Surgical, TheraSim Inc.

Note – The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The market of augmented reality and virtual reality in healthcare market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as, rapid development and rising investment in the healthcare AR and VR, increasing requirement to cut the healthcare costs, increasing dispersion of connected devices. Increasing demand and usage of AR and VR in the developing industry in Asia Pacific and Europe are expected to offer growth opportunities for the players operating in the market.

The objective of the researchers is to find out the sales, value, and status of the In Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality in Healthcare industry at the international levels. While the status covers the years of 2020 – 2027, the forecast is for the period 2020 – 2027 that will enable market players to not only plan but also execute strategies based on the market needs.

Report Scope:

This report is a business analysis that examines market trends for Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality in Healthcare. The report includes sections on the following topics

Current prevalence of Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality in Healthcare, trend analysis and factors influencing future incidence.

Market analysis by treatment type, including annual incidence and trend analysis.

Risk factors and other drivers that may impact the future incidence of Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality in Healthcare.

Review of the major market opportunities by identifying specific high-growth and emerging market opportunities.

Market share and information on key market players.

Analysis and forecast of the revenues for Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality in Healthcare for the global market, major market subsegments subdivided by geographic region and further, by selected country.

Detailed review of the current products, their indications for all identified market segments.

Profile of the individual market subsegments within the major market segments analyzed and the distinguishing features of each of the market subsegments

Report Includes:

Detailed overview of the Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality in Healthcare and corresponding global markets

Country specific data and analysis for France, Germany, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, India, China, Japan, United States, Canada, Middle East and Africa

Evaluation of market dynamics with a focus on increasing prevalence of Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality in Healthcare cases, technological advancements

A look into regulatory environment, new products launces and technological advancements, and current strategies within the market

Continued..

