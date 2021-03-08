Augmented Reality Software Market Trends Analysis, Top Manufacturers, Shares, Growth Opportunities, Statistics & Forecast to 2027
The Latest Research Report of Augmented Reality Software Market provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants.
Augmented reality software's differs from virtual reality, in virtual reality whole new artificial environment gets created but in AR the existing environment gets overlays with new information top of it. The Augmented Reality software's are used in different industries such as healthcare, public, safety, gas, oil, mining, telecom, and others.
Global Augmented Reality Software Market accounted for USD 8.51 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 333.8 billion growing at a CAGR of 58.20% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.
Augmented reality software’s differs from virtual reality, in virtual reality whole new artificial environment gets created but in AR the existing environment gets overlays with new information top of it. The Augmented Reality software’s are used in different industries such as healthcare, public, safety, gas, oil, mining, telecom, and others. Increased demand for augmented reality in e-commerce and retail stores may act as a major driver in the growth of augmented reality software market. On the other side, lack of interaction with physical products may hamper the market.
Market Drivers
- Increased demand for augmented reality in e-commerce and retail stores
- Growing demand for augmented reality software in consumer electronics
- Increasing demand for AR-based applications in medical sectors as well as Automotive sector
Market Restraint
- Lack of interaction with physical products
- Limited processing power and inadequate storage
Segmentation: Global Augmented Reality Software Market
By Function
- Remote collaboration
- Workflow optimization
- Visualization
- Documentation
- 3d modelling
- Navigation
By Vertical
- Consumer
- Gaming
- Sports
- Entertainment
- Commercial
- Tourism and sightseeing
- e-learning
- e-commerce
- Marketing
- Enterprise
- Medical
- Aerospace and defense
- Oil and gas
- Mining
- Telecom
- IT/data centers
By Geography
- North America
- US.
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In April, 2019, Shutterstock recently entered in the AR market. The ‘view room’ mode has been introduced by them to enhance the customer experience. The app will help to select any image featured on the Shutterstock platform and view it in real world location.
- In May 2018, The augmented reality software are soon hit the U.S Market for the Car repair service, The Porsche introduced ‘Tech live Look’ through their exclusive dealer in the North America. This technology will help to reduce the time by almost 40percent.
Competitive Analysis:
The global augmented reality software market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Augmented Reality Software market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Key Market Competitors:
Some of the major players of the global Augmented Reality Software market are Atheer, Inc., Augmate Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Development Company. L.P., Blippar, Catchoom, DAQRI, EON Reality Inc., Immerseport, Infinity Augmented Reality, Inglobe Technologies, Jbknowledge, Inc. (US), Kudan (U.K.), Magic Leap, Inc., Marxent Labs LLC, Mortar Studios (Australia), PTC, Inc., Pristine Inc., Re’flekt GmbH (Germany), Scope AR (Canada), Ubimax GmbH, Upskill, Viewar GmbH (Austria), Wear S.R.L. (Italy), Wikitude GmbH, Zugara, Inc. and others.
Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the all inclusive Augmented Reality Software report. This report aims to examine the market with respect to general market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, development, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. Global Augmented Reality Software market report contains comprehensive and thorough insights which are based on business intelligence.
Major Highlights of Augmented Reality Software market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Augmented Reality Software market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Augmented Reality Software market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Augmented Reality Software market.
