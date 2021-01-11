Augmented Reality Software Market Growing Demand, Competition, Investment Opportunities & Forecast

DBMR has added a new report titled Global Augmented Reality Software Market with analysis provides the insights which bring marketplace clearly into the focus and thus help organizations make better decisions. This Augmented Reality Software Market research report understands the current and future of the market in both developed and emerging markets. The report assists in realigning the business strategies by highlighting the business priorities. It throws light on the segment expected to dominate the industry and market. It forecast the regions expected to witness the fastest growth. This report is a collection of pragmatic information, quantitative and qualitative estimation by industry experts, the contribution from industry across the value chain. Furthermore, the report also provides the qualitative results of diverse market factors on its geographies and Segments.

Global Augmented Reality Software Market accounted for USD 8.51 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 333.8 billion growing at a CAGR of 58.20% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Major Market Key Players: Augmented Reality Software Market

Some of the major players of the global Augmented Reality Software market are Atheer, Inc., Augmate Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Development Company. L.P., Blippar, Catchoom, DAQRI, EON Reality Inc., Immerseport, Infinity Augmented Reality, Inglobe Technologies, Jbknowledge, Inc. (US), Kudan (U.K.), Magic Leap, Inc., Marxent Labs LLC, Mortar Studios (Australia), PTC, Inc., Pristine Inc., Re’flekt GmbH (Germany), Scope AR (Canada), Ubimax GmbH, Upskill, Viewar GmbH (Austria), Wear S.R.L. (Italy), Wikitude GmbH, Zugara, Inc. and others.

Augmented Reality Software Market Drivers, Restraint and Key Development

Increasing demand for AR-based applications in medical sectors as well as Automotive sector

Limited processing power and inadequate storage

The global augmented reality software market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Augmented Reality Software market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Table of Contents: Augmented Reality Software Market

Augmented Reality Software Market Overview

Global Economic Impact on Industry

Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Global Market Analysis by Application

Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Global Augmented Reality Software Market Forecast

