Augmented Reality & Mixed Reality Market To Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Google LLC (ALPHABET INC.), Seiko Epson Corporation, Vuzix Corporation, Realwear Inc., Daqri

The Augmented Reality & Mixed Reality Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The augmented reality market is expected to register a CAGR of 152.9% over the forecast period 2021 to 2026. This market was valued at USD 5.35 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach a value of USD 1,332.4 billion by 2026.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Augmented Reality & Mixed Reality Market: Google LLC (ALPHABET INC.), Seiko Epson Corporation, Vuzix Corporation, Realwear Inc., Daqri, Optinvent, Microsoft Corporation, HP Development Company, L.P., Dell Technologies Inc., AsusTek Computer Inc., Samsung Electronics Company Limited, Acer Inc., and others.

Industry News and Updates:

– February 2020: AjnaLens (Dimension NXG Pvt. Ltd) announced the launch of reliable mixed wearable called AjnaBolt, an AI-powered military-grade glasses. The glasses leverage the expanding possibilities of data and graphic processes and the rise in the number of uses of AR in the defense sector in emerging countries such as India. Defense systems equipped AI, and MR improves human-to-machine interaction and human decision-making capabilities.

– June 2019 – Magic Leap launched WebXR Support, with Sketchfab as its first partner. It enables creators and developers to continue to create XR content with javascript, and distribute it through the web on Magic Leap One, phones, tablets, desktops, VR and AR headsets.

Key Market Trends

The Gaming Industry Expected to Hold the Majority Share



– Due to the various advancements in the gaming industry, the significant technologies which are earning a lot of market attention are Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), and Extended Reality, i.e., Mixed Reality (MR). For an avid gamer, nothing could be more exciting than the prospect of being transported inside the game, battling demons, aliens, and spies, exploring amazing environments beyond imagination.

– One of the most popular applications of Augmented reality was demonstrated in the game Pokemon Go in 2016, where players targeted to search for virtual creatures on their smartphones. Another one is Playstation VR, which is a console for playing Virtual Reality based games.

– The two technologies, AR and VR collectively, have already created scenarios that once seemed impossible, by years of innovations. For instance, products like the Oculus Go will allow users to download games, apps, and other experiences right from their phone and sync the games to the headset, eliminating the need to connect it to a VR-ready computer, which was required by Oculus Rift.

– However, with the introduction of mixed reality, the major factors driving the mixed reality in the gaming market is the unceasing growth of the gaming industry. Mixed reality in gaming provides an immersive virtual environment and enables gamers to experience virtual reality on their gadgets. For example, the launch of Microsoft Hololens motion controllers and developer kits is serving to aid market players to stimulate the development of mixed reality in gaming.

– Furthermore, the increasing adoption of mixed reality in gaming technology in amusement parks and military training is likely to stimulate the application of mixed reality in the gaming industry. For instance, the large theme parks in developed countries such as the U.S. are making hefty investments to integrate mixed reality in gaming technology to provide an immersive gaming experience. Brand name theme parks are also investing to design and develop mixed reality in gaming technology-based theme parks.

North America to Dominate the Market



– The North American segment of the AR & MR market studied is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period, owing to the presence of a large number of vendors that are also making considerable investments in market innovation and strategic partnerships.

– Globally, the United States is expected to be one of the highly innovative AR markets. Most of the companies advancing in this technology are based in the United States. High technology exposure and ease of availability of smart devices have created a strong AR market in the region.

– The region has the highest adoption rate of smart devices, especially smartwatches and smart glasses. As smart devices, especially smartphones, play a significant role in the development of the AR market, the region offers a vast opportunity for the growth of the market studied, over the forecast period.

– Additionally, According to Statistics Canada, 17.5% and 16% of the population in Canada and the United States were 65 or above in 2018. Rockwell Automation has mentioned that over 25% of their workforce are of age 55 or above, and their jobs are not pursued by the younger generation, creating a skill gap. This gap can be filled by using a mixed reality headset to train in a digital environment safely.

– Further, the region is one of the highest spenders on its military and defense. The US, which spends around USD 14 billion a year in digital training of the army, with a prime focus of military innovation, collaborated with Microsoft for its MR headsets HoloLens, to enable the army to detect enemies while on the battlefield. In November 2018, Microsoft was awarded USD 480 million for the supply of 2,500 HoloLens headsets within the next two years.

– Moreover, the investors in this region are actively looking to invest in diverse AR/VR/MR technology startups working on mixed reality in the region. For instance, the GFR Fund has invested in 17 North American startup companies based on VR/AR/MR technology. Such investments are expected to continue and are estimated to drive market growth in the forecast period.

