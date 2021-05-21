Augmented Reality Market Future Challenges and Industry Growth Outlook 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Augmented Reality Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Augmented Reality industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Augmented Reality Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global augmented reality market is expected to rise to an estimated value of 91.01 billion witnessing a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the rising demand for AR in e-commerce and healthcare, rising investments and the increasing availability of cloud-based services.

Augmented reality (AR) is the merger of the real-world environment that enhances the components of the real world by merging it with the computer generated or virtual perceived information, display, sound and text. Augmented reality uses the existing real time environment and adds on new sound, effects, and graphics to enhance the effect and user experience.

Market Drivers:

Rising demand and use of smartphones would drive the demand for augmented reality market

Growth of digitalization and increased demand for 3D imaging in the healthcare industry boosts the demand for AR in healthcare

Rising smartphone penetration, the launch of 4G networks, and growing popularity of e-commerce

Technological advancements in the field of IoT, AI and cloud based services

Rising investments by companies in the AR market coupled with their rising interests accelerates the growth

Market Restraints:

Variations in infrastructure quality across the globe hinders the growth of this market

Lack of complete freedom in usage of AR in smartphones and other miniature devices due to their operating capacity

The navigation reliability of AR in application is affected due to the limited user interface

Segmentation: Global Augmented Reality Market

By Type

Marker-Based Augmented Reality Passive Marker Active Marker

Marker-Less Augmented Reality Model-Based Tracking Image Processing-Based Tracking



By Technology

Monitor-Based Technology Mobile Augmented Reality

Near-Eye-Based Technology

By Offering

Hardware Sensors Accelerometer Gyroscope Magnetometer Proximity Sensor Semiconductor Component Controller/Processor Integrated Circuits Displays & Projectors Position Tracker Cameras Others

Software Software Development Kits Cloud-Based Services Software Function Remote Collaboration Workflow Optimization Documentation Visualization 3D Modeling Navigation



By Device Type

Augmented Reality Devices Head-Mounted Display AR Smart Glasses Smart Helmets

Head-Up Display

Handheld Device

By Application

Consumer Gaming Sports & Entertainment Entertainment Applications Museums (Archaeology) Theme Parks Art Gallery & Exhibitions

Commercial Tourism & Sightseeing E-Learning Retail & E-Commerce Jewellery Beauty and Cosmetics Apparel Fitting Furniture & Lighting Design Grocery Shopping Footwear

Enterprise

Healthcare Surgery Fitness Management Patient Care Management Pharmacy Management Medical Training and Education Others

Aerospace & Defense

Energy

Automotive

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2018, Apple acquired Akonia Holographics, a company that manufactures lenses and frames for augmented reality smart glasses. These lenses wold provide a higher resolution and wider view of images. With this acquisition, other competitors would also dive into the use of AR; therefore the entire market for AR would expand exponentially in the forecasted period.

In March 2018, PTC launched Creo AR Design Share solution, which facilitates designer and engineering of products by utilizing AR in designing and development of their products. Creo allows for companies to instantly design their product, share the design and link with employees and engineers anywhere around the globe. It enables designers to showcase their product on a full scale and in-real context, such that the product is brought to life which help companies save on their energy, time, money and resources. With such new and varied application of AR in product designing, the AR market is estimated to witness a healthy growth rate in the forecasted period.

Competitive Analysis:

Global augmented reality market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of augmented reality market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global augmented reality market are Google, Microsoft, PTC, Wikitude GmbH, DAQRI, Magic Leap, Inc., Zugara, Inc., Upskill, MAXST Co., Ltd., Atheer, Inc, Pristine Inc., Marxent, Inglobe Technologies, Ultrahaptics Ltd, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Catchoom Technologies S L, Sony Mobile Communications Inc., Apple Inc., Meta View, Inc., Infinity Augmented Reality Ltd., SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD., SMARTsurg., Dynabook Americas, Inc., RealWear, Inc., VUZIX and Epson America, Inc. amongst others.

Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the all inclusive Augmented Reality report. This report aims to examine the market with respect to general market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, development, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. Global Augmented Reality market report contains comprehensive and thorough insights which are based on business intelligence.

Major Highlights of Augmented Reality market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Augmented Reality market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Augmented Reality market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Augmented Reality market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

