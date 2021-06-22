Augmented Reality Market Emerging Technologies and Innovations – Key Players Atheer, Inc., Augmate Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Development Company. L.P., Blippar and more, Forecast 2028 Augmented Reality Market will exhibit a CAGR of 45.01% for the forecast period 2028

Augmented reality is a technology that incorporates the digital information with real time user environment. This is done to produce an illusion of the enhanced version of the real world. In other words, augmented reality adds sound, effects, and graphics to enhance the effect and user experience to the existing real time environment.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the augmented reality market will exhibit a CAGR of 45.01% for the forecast period of 2021-2028. Increasing penetration of smartphones and other electronic gadgets, rising investments on cloud-based services by small and medium scale enterprises and rising demand for augmented reality in e-commerce and retail stores are some of the major factors attributable to the growth of augmented reality market. This means that the augmented reality market value would stand tall by USD 152.50 billion by the year 2028.

Augmented Reality market study analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors. SWOT analysis is performed while generating this market report along with many other standard steps of researching, analysing and collecting data. By keeping into focus customer requirements, the report is prepared by chewing over plentiful of market parameters. By applying best-practice models and research methodologies, complete market analysis is performed in this report to make sure that the report provides accurate market segmentation and insights for the success of client’s business.

The major players covered in the augmented reality market report are Atheer, Inc., Augmate Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Development Company. L.P., Blippar, Catchoom, DAQRI, EON Reality Inc., Immerseport, Infinity Augmented Reality Ltd, Inglobe Technologies, JBK Consulting, Kudan, Magic Leap, Inc., Marxent Labs LLC, Mortar Studios, PTC, Inc., Pristine Inc., Re’flekt GmbH, Scope AR, Ubimax GmbH, Upskill, Viewar GmbH, Wear S.R.L., Wikitude GmbH and Zugara, Inc among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately.

On the basis of type, the augmented reality market is segmented into marker-based augmented reality and marker-less augmented reality.

On the basis of technology, the micromachining market is segmented into monitor-based technology and near-eye-based technology. Monitor-based technology segment is sub-segmented into mobile augmented reality.

On the basis of offering, the augmented reality market is segmented into hardware and software. Hardware segment is sub-segmented into sensors, semiconductor component, displays and projectors, position tracker, cameras and others.

On the basis of device type, the augmented reality market is segmented into augmented reality devices, head-up display and handheld device. Augmented Reality Devices segment is sub-segmented into head-mounted display. Head-mounted display segment is further bifurcated into AR smart glasses and smart helmets.

On the basis of application, the augmented reality market is segmented into consumer, commercial, enterprise, healthcare, aerospace and defense, energy, automotive and others.

The Augmented Reality market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Augmented Reality market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Augmented Reality market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Augmented Reality market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Augmented Reality market.

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

