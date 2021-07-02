Augmented Reality in Retail Market Prediction Shows Drastic Move post 2021 with Apple, PTC , Microsoft Corporation, Google

The report by AMA Research offers a 360-degree analysis of all the segments that are responsible for the growth of the Market. The study on the Augmented Reality in Retail Market analyses the current competitive landscape and the changing dynamics because of a plethora of factors impacting the growth of the Augmented Reality in Retail Market. The study also includes information on the important players across the Market. The study has also comprised information about the recent mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and joint ventures in the Augmented Reality in Retail Market.

Brief Overview on Augmented Reality in Retail:

Augmented Reality (AR) in retail refers to the technology that permits integration of digital information with the usersâ€™ environment in real time over devices like smartphone or tablet. Increasing requirement to offer enhanced customer experience, growing internet penetration, as well as increasing IoT spending are the factors that fuel the demand of augmented reality in the retail market. Various retail types includes Apparel Fitting, Jewelry, Beauty and Cosmetics, Furniture and Lighting, Footwear, Grocery Shopping, and Others. Moreover, growing demand for online purchasing, easy & convenient shopping, as well as development of the e-commerce market are driving the growth of the global augmented reality in retail market.

The Global Augmented Reality in Retail Market segments and Sub-segments are illuminated below:

by Type (Apparel Fitting, Jewelry, Beauty and Cosmetics, Furniture and Lighting, Footwear, Grocery Shopping, Others), Application (Try-On Solutions, Planning & Designing, Advertising & Marketing, Information Systems), Technology (Marker-based Augmented Reality (Passive Marker, and Active Marker), Marker-less Augmented Reality (Model Based and Image Processing Based)), Device Type (Head-Mounted Display (HMD), Smart AR Mirror, Handheld Device), Offering (Hardware (Sensors, Semiconductor Components, Displays & Projectors, Cameras, and Others), Software and Services (Software Development Kits (SDKs) and apps, and Services))

Market Trends:

Market Drivers:

Growing smartphone penetration

Growing online shopping interests of retailers in AR

Rising adoption of connected devices

Key stakeholders in the Augmented Reality in Retail Market including industry players, policymakers, and investors in various countries have been continuously realigning their strategies and approaches to implement them in order to tap into new opportunities. Many in recent months have overhauled their strategies to remain agile in the backdrop of worldwide disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

● North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

● Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

● Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

● Latin America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

● Middle East and Africa

