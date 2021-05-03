Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Industry: Know the Impact of COVID-19 on AR & VR in Healthcare Market Globally | Major Technology Giants in Buzz Again: Google, Microsoft, Mindmaze, Oculus VR, 3D Systems, Inc., Psious

Virtual reality or virtual realities (VR), also known as immersive multimedia or computer-simulated reality, is a computer technology that replicates an environment, real or imagined, and simulates a user’s physical presence and environment to allow for user interaction. Virtual realities artificially create sensory experience, which can include sight, touch, hearing, and smell.

Augmented reality (AR) is a live direct or indirect view of a physical, real-world environment whose elements are augmented (or supplemented) by computer-generated sensory input such as sound, video, graphics or GPS data. It is related to a more general concept called mediated reality, in which a view of reality is modified (possibly even diminished rather than augmented) by a computer. As a result, the technology functions by enhancing one’s current perception of reality.

The Global Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Market Report published by Healthcare Intelligence Markets is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the market industry. This report categorizes the global Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region.

Request to Get the PDF Sample of the Report: https://www.healthcareintelligencemarkets.com/request_sample.php?id=141123

The increasing number of diabetic, HIV, and dementia patients and the high prevalence of chronic diseases around the globe are driving the expenditure in the healthcare industry. The implementation of internet analytics and IT lead innovations is fueling the development of the augmented reality and virtual reality market in the healthcare industry. Technological innovations help improve cost-effectiveness, offer better communication between the patient and the doctor, provide easy exchange of reports, improve tracking of the patient’s health, and offer better workforce training. The increasing investments in developing digital healthcare technologies are creating new opportunities for vendors in the global AR and VR market in healthcare. The launch of innovative technology such as next-generation sequencing (NGS), 3D-printing, immunotherapy, artificial intelligence (AI), point-of-care diagnostics (POC), virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), biosensors and trackers, convenient care, and telehealth will help enhance the consumer experience and offer better patient care.

The growing demand for Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality technology in the healthcare market will create new opportunities for leading vendors in the market. The convenience of training and the easy transfer of information are driving the growth of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) market in the healthcare industry.

The Report Studies Major Industry Key Players Such As:

• Atheer

• Augmedix

• Daqri

• Firsthand Technology

• Google

• Medical Realities

• Microsoft

• Mindmaze

• Oculus VR

• Psious

• EchoPixel, Inc.

• Osso VR Inc.

• SURGICAL THEATER, LLC

• Orca Health, Inc.

• Hologic Inc.

• 3D Systems, Inc.

Ask for Discount on this Premium Report: https://www.healthcareintelligencemarkets.com/ask_for_discount.php?id=141123

The Global Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Market is Segmented as follows:

By Type, the market can be split into:

• AR Technology

o Marker-Based AR

o Markerless AR

• VR Technology

o Non-immersive Technology

o Semi-Immersive and Fully Immersive Technologies

By Application, the market can be split into:

• Fitness Management

• Patient Care Management

• Surgery

• Pharmacy Management

• Medical Training and Education

• Others

The Global Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Market Report focuses on-demand supply chain to understand the requirement from various global clients along with some significant features. In order to gain the most ideal solutions for improving the performance of industries, effective sales approaches have been highlighted. The turning point of the industries has been presented by giving effective approaches to discover global customers massively. Different models for the evaluation of the risks and challenges are listed, which helps to find the desired solutions for improving the performance of the industries. SWOT and Porter’s Five model have been used for analyzing the Global Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Market on the basis of strengths, challenges and global opportunities in front of the businesses. This report has been aggregated on the basis of recent scope, challenges in front of the businesses, and global opportunities to enlarge the market sector in upcoming years.

This report is a believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. Additionally, it Presents new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Enquiry before Buying this premium Report: https://www.healthcareintelligencemarkets.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=141123

Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

2. Scope of the Report

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Landscape

5. Pipeline Analysis

6. Market Sizing

7. Five Forces Analysis

8. Market Segmentation

9. Customer Landscape

10. Regional Landscape

11. Decision Framework

12. Drivers and Challenges

13. Market Trends

14. Vendor Landscape

15. Vendor Analysis

16. Appendix

Note: If you have any special requirement, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

About Us:

HealthCare Intelligence Markets Reports provides market intelligence & consulting services to a global clientele spread over 145 countries. Being a B2B firm, we help businesses to meet the challenges of an ever-evolving market with unbridled confidence. We craft customized and syndicated market research reports that help market players to build game-changing strategies. Besides, we also provide upcoming trends & future market prospects in our reports pertaining to Drug development, Clinical & healthcare IT industries. Our intelligence enables our clients to make decisions with which in turn proves a game-changer for them. We constantly strive to serve our clients better by directly allowing them sessions with our research analysts so the report is at par with their expectations.

Contact Us:

Address: 90, State Office Center,

90, State Street Suite 700,

Albany, NY 12207

Email: sales@healthcareintelligencemarkets.com

Website: www.healthcareintelligencemarkets.com

Phone: +1 (888) 616-2766