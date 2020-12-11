Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market 2020 Present Scenario on Growth Analysis and High Demand to 2025 | Oculus VR, LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

The global augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) market is estimated to generate revenue of USD 22.1 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 161.1 billion by 2025, witnessing 48.8% CAGR during the forecast period. The market is driven by the factors such as increasing responsiveness about this technology, rapid acceptance of AR and VR technology among various industry domains and the amalgamation of AR and VR to develop the mixed reality that can be implemented for prospective applications.

VR enables utilization of computer technology in order to develop a simulated environment. On the contrary, AR coats computer-generated developments over an existing reality that enhances interaction ability of this system. On the basis of technology, the augmented reality and virtual reality market are segmented into AR technology and VR technology. AR technology is further subcategorized into marker-based and markerless. Marker-based is further sub-segmented into active and passive and markerless is further subdivided into model-based tracking and image-based processing. VR technology is further subdivided into semi-immersive and fully immersive and non-immersive.

On the basis of component, the AR and VR market is segmented into hardware and software. The hardware segment accounts for the larger revenue in this segment of AR and VR market globally. Moreover, the software market is expected to witness faster growth during the forecast period attributed towards expanding demand from media and entertainment industry to meet the evolving needs of the consumers such as that of simulation games which are based out of AR technology

On the basis of device type, the AR and VR market is segmented into AR devices and VR devices. Among these two segments, AR devices are expected to witness faster growth during the forecast period owing to extensive demand for AR and VR technology from healthcare and retail domain in a developed economy that enables doctors and nurses to identify vein locations in patients.

The market structure for global AR and VR market is fragmented and some of the key players operating in the AR and VR market across the globe include Alphabet Inc., Oculus VR, LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Intel Corporation, Himax Technologies Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., PTC Inc., and Sony Corporation.

Global AR and VR Market Coverage

Component Insight and Forecast 2015-2025

Hardware

Software

Device Insight and Forecast 2015-2025

AR Devices Head-Mounted Displays Head-Up Displays

VR Devices Head-Mounted Displays Gesture Tracking Devices Projector & Display Wall Devices



Component Insight and Forecast 2015-2025

AR Applications Consumer Commercial Aerospace and Defense Enterprise Healthcare Others VR Application Consumer Commercial Aerospace and Defense Enterprise Healthcare Others



