Augmented And Virtual Reality (AR VR) In Aviation Market 2019-2026 | Explore The Emerging Latest Technology Adoptions with Microsoft Corporation, Google, Eon Reality, Aero Glass, Upskill, Oculus VR , Jasoren, IMB

The augmented and virtual reality market in aviation is projected to grow from USD 78 million in 2019 to USD 1,372 million by 2026, at a CAGR of +60% during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for air travel around the world has given rise to aircraft demand and Greenfield and brownfield airport projects. To cater to this growing demand, manufacturers, airports, airline, and maintenance, providers must adopt efficiency measures that improve their operational efficiency as well as save costs.

AR VR hardware consists of sensors, displays, cameras, processors & controllers, cases, among others. These are a onetime buy from the end-users. Whereas software used to support the hardware is continuously updated. The software will have many more evolutions as the time progresses, and more features are needed to be integrated within the hardware.

The report gives most significant details of the Global Augmented And Virtual Reality (AR VR) In Aviation Market with the help of a thorough and specialized analysis. Defined in a ground-up manner, the report presents an extensive overview of the market based on the factors that are anticipated to have a considerable and measurable impact on the market’s developmental situations over the forecast period.

Companies Profiled in this report includes,

Microsoft Corporation (US), Google Inc. (US), Eon Reality (US), Aero Glass (US), Upskill (US), Oculus VR (US), Jasoren (US), IMB (US), among others.

Rise in penetration of smartphones & mobile gaming and increase in adoption of augmented & virtual reality solutions in education are expected to drive the market growth. However, lack of effective user experience design and slow growth among underdeveloped economies are expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period. On the contrary, increase in investments in the market is expected to be an augmented and virtual reality market opportunity.

Augmented and Virtual Reality Key Market Segments:

By Application

Consumer

Enterprise

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small- & Medium-sized Enterprises

By Industry Vertical

Gaming

Entertainment & Media

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Education

Manufacturing

Retail

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK France Germany Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



Table of Content:

Global Augmented And Virtual Reality (AR VR) In Aviation Market Research Report 2019-2026

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Augmented And Virtual Reality (AR VR) In Aviation Market International and China Market Analysis

Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Market.

Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 6: Analysis of Augmented And Virtual Reality (AR VR) In Aviation Market Revenue Market Status.

Chapter 7: Analysis of Industry Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis of Market.

