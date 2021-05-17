Augmented Analytics Market Introducing New Industry Dynamics Through SWOT Analysis 2021-2027 | Global Players – Microsoft, Oracle, QlikTech International AB, SAP SE, SAS

The Augmented Analytics Market size is estimated to grow from USD 6.12 Billion in 2019 to USD 46.90 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 29% during the forecast year from 2021 to 2027

This report studies the Augmented Analytics Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the Augmented Analytics Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Scroll down 100s of data Tables, charts and graphs spread through Pages and in-depth Table of Content on “Augmented Analytics Market, By Component (Software and Service); Enterprise Type (SMB, Large Enterprises), Deployment Type (On-Premise, Cloud); Industry Vertical (BFSI, Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare); Global Forecast 2027”. Early buyers will get 10% customization on study.

Major growth drivers for the market include increasing volume of complex data and growing adoption of advanced business analytics tools.

Software segment to be the largest contributor in the augmented analytics market growth during the forecast period

Artificial intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies are being increasingly integrated into analytics platforms and are expected to drive the market space over the future. The analytics market space is experiencing an increasing transformation from traditional manual process of generating insights into an advanced AI, and ML enabled BI tools. Augmented analytics solutions are composed of such modern BI tools that automate the data insights using ML and Natural-Language Generation (NLG). Augmented analytics provides functionalities, such as preparing data, deciphering data patterns and building models, and distributing and operationalizing the data findings. Owing to the increasing trend of organizations on building models and integrating data for simplifying and automating their tasks, augmented analytics proves to be an effective solution. These solutions save both time and resources used for getting relevant business insights from the data.

Enhance operational productivity and maximize profits through appropriate assessment of data to drive the adoption of augmented analytics solutions among SMEs

To compete with large organizations, SMEs are expected to adopt augmented analytics solutions at a higher rate during the forecast period to enhance operational productivity and maximize profits through appropriate assessment of data. Augmented analytics helps SMEs to monitor the growth of their businesses and generate insights to deal with their future prospects. However, SMEs are unable to deal with a huge amount of data sets due to budget constraints, which leaves them with limited ways to market themselves and gain visibility, further compelling them to invest in augmented analytics solutions.

North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

North America is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period in the augmented analytics market, owing to the early adoption and innovative initiatives for advanced analytics solutions and practices, such as Natural Language Processing (NLP), ML, and smart data preparation and discovery. The factors driving the growth of augmented analytics software and services are state-of-the-art infrastructure, high funding opportunities, widespread customer base across several industries, conducive environment for innovation, and availability of highly-skilled workforce.

Key Augmented Analytics Market Players

Major vendors in the global market include Salesforce (US), SAP (Germany), IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), Tableau (US), MicroStrategy (US), SAS (US), Qlik (US), TIBCO Software (US), Sisense (US), Information Builders (US), Yellowfin (Australia), ThoughtSpot (US), and Domo (US).

Salesforce, a key player in the global market provides a comprehensive range of solutions. The company has adopted inorganic growth strategies to maintain its leading position in the global market. For instance, in September 2016, Salesforce acquired BeyondCore to enhance its analytics portfolio and strengthen the AI platform by extending smart data discovery and advanced analytics capabilities.

The research report categorizes the augmented analytics market to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following subsegments:

Augmented Analytics Market By Component

Software

Services

Augmented Analytics Market By Services

Training and Consulting

Deployment and Integration

Support and Maintenance

Augmented Analytics Market By Organization Size

Large enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Augmented Analytics Market By Deployment Type

On-Premises

Cloud

Augmented Analytics Market By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Telecom and IT

Retail and Consumer Goods

Healthcare and Life sciences

Manufacturing

Governments and Defense

Energy and Utilities

Transportation and Logistics

Media and Entertainment

Others (Travel and hospitality, and research and academia)

Augmented Analytics Market By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Recent Developments

In December 2018, Microsoft announced integration between Power BI dataflows and Azure Data Lake Storage Gen2. The integration enabled organizations to unify data across Power BI and Azure Data services. With this integration, the business analysts and BI professionals working in Power BI can easily collaborate with the data analysts, engineers, and scientists working in Azure.

In October 2018, IBM partnered with Motio to accelerate the upgrades to Cognos Analytics 11.1. The Motio software is designed to enhance the development and administration processes for Cognos. This software would also help in the upgradation process.

In September 2018, SAP added new ML feature to its SAP Analytics Cloud solution. This enhancement helped businesses uncover correlations in their data and assisted users in faster and better decision-making.

Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Global Augmented Analytics Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Augmented Analytics Type and Applications

2.1.3 Augmented Analytics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021-2027)

3 Global Augmented Analytics Market Competition, by Manufacturer

4 Global Augmented Analytics Market Analysis by Regions

5 Region 1, Type, Application and Manufacturers

.

.

.

10 Global Augmented Analytics Market Segment by Type

11 Augmented Analytics Market Segment by Application

12 Augmented Analytics Market Forecast (2021-2027)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

….Continued

