Augmented Analytics Market Disclosing Latest Advancements and Business Scope 2026| Microsoft Corporation, QlikTech International AB, IBM Corporation

Global Augmented Analytics Market 2021-2026 is a comprehensive report which provides a detailed overview of the major driver, opportunities, challenges, current market trends and strategies impacting the Global Augmented Analytics market in conjunction with calculation and forecast of size, share, and growth rate analysis. Combining the analysis capabilities and knowledge integration with the relevant findings, the report has foretold the robust future growth of the Augmented Analytics market all told its geographical and merchandise segments.

The augmented analytics market is expected to register a CAGR of 31.2% during the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

The Global Augmented Analytics market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like Microsoft Corporation, QlikTech International AB, IBM Corporation, Salesforce.com inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute, Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Sisense Inc., ThoughtSpot Inc., MicroStrategy Inc., GoodData Corporation among others.

Key Developments:

– June 2019 – Salesforce announced its plans to acquire the business intelligence (BI) vendor, Tableau, in an all-stock deal, valued at USD 15.7 billion, a near 50% premium of Tableaus price of the stock at the time of announcement. the acquisition seems to be in response to counter the after-effects of Googles USD 2.6 billion Looker acquisition and Microsofts success in the space and mitigate the effects of slowing organic growth.

– May 2019 – Qlik unveiled a new set of multi-cloud and augmented intelligence capabilities. Its noteworthy because it makes Qlik one of the only providers in the marketplace able to offer its software via broad multi-cloud deployments, and all of them are available under single subscription licensing.

Scope of the Report:

With the dominance of business intelligence, augmented analytics solutions have been designed to facilitate the automated insights that can be leveraged to assess the performance and overall brand health, identify growth pockets and opportunities, which determine a holistic understanding of how the brands can be fit to the marketplace. All of these factors contribute to a solid business strategy sought after by the end-user in order to augments the market.

– The increasing complexity of the business data has led to a huge rise in the adoption rates of augmented analytics. With the increasing complexity of the work, it becomes time-consuming and the application of artificial intelligence is expected to boost the speed and accuracy with which the analysis is performed.

– The huge adoption of Business Intelligence tools has impacted the market positively. With the already implemented infrastructure, it becomes easier for companies to shift to augmented analytics.

Key Market Trends:

Retail Sector is Expected to Have a Significant Growth During the Forecast Period

– Augmented analytics provides vital insights in the retail e-commerce processes thereby analyzing the overall data present over the retail business, via all the in-store surveillance cameras, captured social media information, along with the customer insights, as well as correlating it with the historical data and churn out insights at a very high speed. This is possible through the integration of AI that brings the power of scale, speed, and efficiency to the business data.

– The adoption of Big Data across the retail sector has led to an increase in the adoption rates of Augmented Analytics. According to SAS Institute, estimated adoption rates of Big Data in the United Kingdom in 2020 is forecasted at around 59%. This showcases the huge potential for augmented analytics and thus, can provide a great advantage in th online retail segment.

– Augmented intelligence systems can be implemented on top of the end-users industries in current retail technology. Rather than working with the human intelligence altogether, businesses can work on developing automated systems for data preparation, machine-based algorithms, deep learning, advanced analytics, and insight discovery to aid decision-making at all the levels of the retail business.

