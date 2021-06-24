Audiology Devices Market Research Report Including SWOT Analysis, PESTELE Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Global Industry Outlook and Key Players Analysis By 2026
Factoring contributing to the high CAGR are high prevalence of hearing disorders among young and old population. Moreover, product launches and technological progressions have fueled the growth of audiology devices market.
Based on current analysis the global audiology devices market was valued at USD 8.96 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 14.04 billion by 2026, at a CAGR 5.8% audiological device are classified as supporting devices that help improve hearing capacity of an individual suffering hearing impairment and to monitor and study hearing. Deafness is caused because of damage in the ears or harm caused to hearing associated nerves. These impairments happen due to exposure to loud noise, age-related factor, congenital effects and other injuries. As per severity, sensorineural, conductive and mixed hearing loss are classified into mild, severe and moderate. Communication is the most important skill one can have to build and maintain a relationship and be able to put forward important opinions and suggestions. Major market driving factors for the growth of this market, are increasing existence of hearing impairment in old as well as young peers, government interventions for development of healthcare structure of the world, higher spending power and improved standard of living. Development of new products with high efficiency and affordable price rates, technological progressions are some other market drivers contributing to the overall growth and development of the global audiology market.
The report focuses on the comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape along with detailed company profiles, market share, product portfolio, financial standings, market reach, global position, and strategic business expansion plans.
Some of the players profiled in the report are
Starkey Hearing Technologies, Sophono, Rayovac, Widex A/S, Benson Medical, Ambco, Amplicomms, Sonova Holdings AG, Trimatrix, MED-EL, Advanced Bionics, All Hear, Cochlear Ltd., and Microson
The report sheds light on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches among others. It also discusses in detail the technological advancements, product developments, and research and development activities of each key company.
Further the report segments the Global Audiology Devices market on the basis of product types, applications, end-uses, and regions. The report discusses in detail the key factors influencing revenue growth of the segments and market growth in key regions. It also discusses economic growth, technological advancement, and presence of key players in each major geographical region.
- Cochlear implants
- Diagnostics devices
- Tympanometers
- Otoscopes
- Audiometers
- Bone-anchored hearing aids
- Technological hearing aids
- Digital Hearing Aids
- Analog Hearing Aids
- Hearing aids
- In-the-ear Hearing Aids (ITE)
- Receiver-in-the-ear hearing Aids (RITE)
- Behind-the-ear Hearing Aids (BTE)
- Canal Hearing Aids (CHA)
Disease type (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)
- Meniere’s Disease
- Otitis Media
- Osteosclerosis
- Tinnitus
- Acoustic Tumors
- Acoustic Trauma
End use (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)
- Hospitals
- Audiology Clinics
- Rehabilitation Centers
- Others
Market Segmentation by Regions:
- North America (U.S.A., Canada)
- Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)
- Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
- Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Key Points Covered in the Report:
- Key insights into the latest growth trends, developments, technological and product advancements, and research and development scenario
- Analysis of micro- and macro-economic factors and regulatory framework
- In-depth evaluation of factors such as cost, capacity, rates of production and consumption, gross revenue, profit margin, demand and supply ratio, import/export, market share, market size, and market trends
- SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, investment return analysis, and feasibility analysis to offer a comprehensive view of the competitive landscape
- Strategic recommendations to established market players and new entrants to overcome limitations and entry-level barriers in the global market landscape
- Analysis of market drivers, restraints, challenges, limitations, threats, growth prospects and opportunities
