Audio-Technica’s New Flagship True Wireless Earbuds Are Simply Superb

The Audio-Technica ATH-TWX9 are an achieved pair of true wi-fi earbuds that tick many of the … [+] packing containers {that a} premium pair of earbuds ought to tick. Audio-Technica

Audio-Technica has been round for 60 years, making fabulous headphones, microphones and turntable cartridges. Nevertheless, in recent times the corporate has made fairly a couple of true wi-fi earbuds, nevertheless it’s by no means actually had cut-through out there in the identical approach that Sennheiser and Sony have. Nevertheless, that each one seems to be set to alter if the corporate’s new ATH-TWX9 earbuds are something to go by.

The ATH-TWX9 are premium true wi-fi earbuds with nearly each characteristic and customization possibility you could possibly want for. In addition to providing dual-hybrid lively noise cancelation, additionally they have options like deep-UV sterilization, 360 Actuality Audio, plus Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Sound platform for greater high quality music, video and calls. These are earbuds that tick each field.

Due to their splashproof design and IPX4 ranking, the ATH-TWX9 can shrug off rain, water splashes and even sweat. There’s a companion smartphone app obtainable for iOS and Android which gives 5 preset noise-canceling modes or the chance to optimize the noise cancellation by urgent the contact sensor on the left earbud.

The driving force used within the Audio-Technica ATH-TWX9 are customized 5.8mm dynamic items with prolonged … [+] frequency vary. Audio-Technica

The earbuds are equipped with a dozen ear suggestions in numerous sizes and stem lengths to create the proper acoustic seal, irrespective of the listener’s ear form. A full cost of the built-in battery of every earbud supplies as much as six hours of listening time and as much as 18.5 hours, with the backup cost held within the storage case.

Audio-Technica has used a newly designed 5.8mm diameter driver with an prolonged high-frequency vary inside every earpiece. Constructed round Bluetooth Model 5.2, the ATH-TWX9 earbuds can help aptX, aptX Adaptive, AAC and SBC audio codecs. You probably have a appropriate smartphone that helps the most recent SnapDragon Sound platform, Audio-Technica claims it’s even potential to play digital audio as much as 24-bit at 96kHz. With aptX Adaptive codec, the bit price and backbone routinely adapt to go well with the atmosphere relying on how crowded the wi-fi spectrum is.

The earbuds are fitted with twin high-performance MEMS microphones that use beamforming expertise to supply clear speech when making calls or collaborating in video conferences. With Qualcomm cVc 8.0 expertise, the microphones can mute undesirable background noises. One other neat characteristic when making calls is the inclusion of sidetone so you’ll be able to hear your self converse when making calls. Sidetone could be very helpful and stops the consumer from talking too loudly when making a cellphone name as a result of they will hear themselves speak.

The Audio-Technica ATH-TWX9 include a collection of ear suggestions in several sizes and stalk lengths. Audio-Technica

Like most new Bluetooth earbuds, the ATH-TWX9 can pair with as much as two gadgets concurrently. This helpful characteristic allows you to hearken to music on a private cellphone whereas nonetheless having the ability to take cellphone calls on a enterprise cellphone. The superior expertise constructed into the earbuds allows the consumer to hearken to Sony’s 360 Actuality Audio sound, giving a stadium really feel to the music. Many music streaming companies help Sony’s 360 Actuality Audio, so you’ll be able to hearken to your favourite music as in the event you have been at a stay gig.

Anybody who makes use of their earbuds when exercising will know the way grubby the ear suggestions can get with filth, sweat and earwax. The ATH-TWX9’s charging case has a deep-UV LED sterilization system with mirror processing that eliminates micro organism and viruses from the floor of the earbuds.

I had an opportunity to strive the ATH-TWX9 lately; to my thoughts, these are the very best earbuds Audio-Technica has made up to now. The sound is fantastically detailed however with out being harsh or distorted. There’s loads of bass obtainable, nevertheless it’s by no means woolly or overbearing. The general sound is splendidly well-balanced and fits most genres of music. You need to use the Audio-Technica Join app to tweak the sound with EQ controls.

Each time the ATH-TWX9 are put again of their case, a strong UV gentle sanitizes their floor … [+] killing germs and viruses. Audio-Technica

Utilizing the Join the app, it’s potential to customise the ATH-TWX9 extensively. Initially, I had a couple of issues getting the earbuds to sync accurately with the app, however a firmware replace appears to have mounted that. The app may also customise the clickable management buttons on every earbud.

The management buttons can pause music, skip tracks, take cellphone calls, regulate quantity ranges, or activate the ANC perform. I want clickable buttons on earbuds as they’re much less liable to being triggered by chance. The Join app may also select a favourite voice assistant, corresponding to Amazon Alexa Constructed-in, Google Assistant or Apple Siri.

The ATH-TWX9 true wi-fi earbuds are equipped with a collection of ear suggestions. The charging case can … [+] be charged utilizing a USB-C cable or any Qi-compatible wi-fi charging mat. Audio-Technica

Verdict: The Audio-Technica ATH-TWX9 are the best-sounding true wi-fi earbuds that Audio-Technica has ever made, though they aren’t low cost. The ATH-TWX9 tick nearly each field possible relating to audio codecs, waterproofing, UV sterilization and absolutely customizable ANC perform, which works very successfully. I additionally love that the ATH-TWX9 have a sidetone perform for making cellphone calls or collaborating in video conferences. Nevertheless, a pair of earbuds shouldn’t be a lot use in the event that they don’t sound good. Fortuitously, the Audio-Technica ATH-TWX9 sound very good, with a superbly clear tone and no trace of hiss or distortion. The earbud battery life is nice and the general design is great. There’s nothing to criticize right here. If you would like a pair of earbuds that do completely all the pieces, the Audio-Technica ATH-TWX9 are a superb purchase.

Pricing & Availability: The Audio-Technica ATH-TWX9 true wi-fi earbuds can be found now from Amazon and different retailers for $299 / £279.99 / €319.

Extra data: www.audio-technica.com

Tech Specs: