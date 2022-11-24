Audio message iOS 16 not working

IOS 16 software program replace has already been launched, nonetheless, with its options it additionally introduced sure points and bugs. These issues have affected the efficiency of all iPhone units as effectively. Amongst these points, one among them is the audio messages not working correctly. Because the iOS 16 updates, there have been many complaints by customers concerning their audio messages not working. Though this concern was not famous as there should not sufficient complaints.

There have been many bugs and points that will have brought on this, however there aren’t any bugs particular to audio messages. Therefore, audio messages not working correctly won’t be solely the fault of iOS 16. Though in some instances, audio messages is perhaps affected by bugs which can be but to be resolved. It’s price noting that this drawback didn’t simply happen on the iMessage app, this concern additionally continued with different third occasion purposes similar to WhatsApp or Instagram.

Audio message not engaged on iOS 16?

If you obtain an audio message, you may face a difficulty the place you aren’t capable of obtain the audio message regardless of a superb web connection, or after the obtain is full you won’t hear any sound, or you may additionally not have the ability to document the audio message because it randomly stops working. There may be many causes other than iOS 16 replace bugs.

Audio message not working iOS 16: Fixes

Earlier than leaping to any conclusion be sure that to strive a few of the fixes listed under to see if the audio message not working drawback is being solved or not.

Disable sound recognition / hey Siri:

If the sound recognition function is on then recording audio messages won’t work correctly. I recommend you disable this function from the management heart after which strive recording audio messages once more. You may also wish to disable the hey Siri function as it might be the reason for this concern.

Cease display recording:

In case you are display recording in your machine, then you could have an audio and sound drawback. You won’t have the ability to hear clearly any audio messages when the display recording is turned on. So as to take heed to any audio messages or ship them out of your facet you must disable display recording. If you wish to ship the audio message you may document it first within the voice memo app after which activate display recording.

Third occasion software:

If this concern is going on with any third occasion software similar to WhatsApp or Instagram, first just remember to have granted vital permission for audio messages from the settings app. Go to the settings app > Choose the app (WhatsApp) > Allow the microphone possibility.

Cupboard space:

In case you are not capable of obtain any audio messages in your machine, it is perhaps due to the space for storing. Strive clearing some space for storing and delete undesirable messages, paperwork and media so than it is possible for you to to obtain audio messages.

Reset iPhone:

This can be utilized because the final resort if disabling options doesn’t work. Resetting your machine may do away with some undesirable bugs that have been inflicting all the issues and restore every part with none bugs. So, resetting your machine to manufacturing unit information reset may resolve the audio message drawback.

That’s it, people! If in case you have additionally encountered this concern then do report it to the Apple assist discussion board. Tell us within the remark part down under if in case you have tried any of the fixes to resolve the audio message not working concern and did it be just right for you or not.

Till subsequent time, with one other matter. Until then, Toodles.

