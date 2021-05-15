Audio Codec Market Competitive Analysis, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025| Analog Devices (US) Cirrus Logic (US) Maxim Integrated (US)

Audio Codec Market is the first-class market research report that conducts industry analysis on products, markets, companies, industries and many countries worldwide. The report analyses market information related to specific stock, currency, commodity and geographic region or country. This report deals with numerous parameters in detail to suit the requirements of business or clients. These parameters range from latest trends, market segmentation, new market entry, industry forecasting, target market analysis, future directions, opportunity identification, strategic analysis, insights to innovation. All of these are estimated and analyzed by a team of innovative, enthusiastic and motivated researchers and analysts so that nothing lefts uncovered in the Audio Codec Market analysis report.

The audio codec market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from USD 5.9 billion in 2020 to USD 7.8 billion. Some of the Factors such aspenetration of internet users which are generating traffic, demand for telecommunication devices and products as there are restrictions globally amidst the pandemic and consumer trends inclined for IoT enabled smartphones and related devices.

“Audio codec market for headset, hearables and wearable devices application to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period”

The audio codec market for headset, hearables and wearable devices application is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period considering the surge in the demand for wireless electronic products such as earplugs, smart watches, bluetooth speakers and others. Many automotive companies are diversifying their business portfolio in order to cater upgraded audio enabled music and communication devices in the manufacturing stage.

“China is accounted for largest share in 2020 and further in the forecast period”

The audio codec market in India is projected to share the largest market share during the forecast period. The highest CAGR is because of the presence of manufacturing capabilities in consumer goods and electronic products. Moreover, the R&D from China has helped the increasing the market share of audio products in the audio codec market.

Breakdown of the profile of primary participants:

By Company Type : Tier 1 – 60 %, Tier 2 – 25%, and Tier 3 – 15%

: Tier 1 – 60 %, Tier 2 – 25%, and Tier 3 – 15% By Designation : C-level Executives – 50%, Directors – 30%, and Others -20%

: C-level Executives – 50%, Directors – 30%, and Others -20% By Region: APAC – 40 %, NA – 25%, Europe – 20%, and RoW – 15%

The major players profiled in this report include:

Analog Devices (US)

Cirrus Logic (US)

Maxim Integrated (US)

Qualcomm (US)

Realtek Semiconductor (Taiwan)

STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)

Texas Instruments (US)

DSP Group (US)

Dolby Laboratories (US)

technicolor (France)

Research Coverage

The study segments the audio codec market report into component type (hardware and software) and by application (desktop and laptop, mobile phone and tablet, headphones, headset and wearable devices) The study also provides market size for various segments regarding global regions.

