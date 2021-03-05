Audio Amplifier Market 2021 Analysis by Global Manufacturers – Toshiba Corporation, ABB Ltd., Broadcom Inc., Texas Instruments, STMicroelectronics

Audio Amplifier Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020-2025)

The Audio Amplifier Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The audio amplifier market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Top Leading Companies of Global Audio Amplifier Market are Toshiba Corporation, ABB Ltd., Broadcom Inc., Texas Instruments, STMicroelectronics, Fuji Electric. Co. Ltd, Maxim Integrated, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, IXYS Corporation and others.

Regional Outlook of Audio Amplifier Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Industry News and Developments:

– May 2019 – Infineon Technologies AG launched class D audio brand MERUS with integrated multilevel amplifier ICs.The company has united the existing portfolio of multi-chip modules and discrete audio products under one umbrella.

Key Market Trends:

Rising Adoption of Class-D amplifier Drives the market

– The large adoption of class D audio amplifiers in home audio systems can be attributed to the continuous technological innovations in these systems and increasing consumer demand for high-performance home theaters, which is associated with their rising disposable income. The growing need for portable speakers, which incorporate Class D audio amplifiers, is expected to drive the demand for the market during the forecast period.

– In addition, developments in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth speakers and dedicated speaker docks are expected to increase consumer spending on audio equipment for the enhanced audio quality, which boosts the adoption of Class-D amplifiers.

– The growing demand for portable devices, such as smart speakers, soundbars, and headphones used in home audio systems, has led to increased use of Class D architecture amplifiers as they dissipate less heat and offer extended battery life. Moreover, these devices also provide extended functionalities for live streaming of music and news, setting alarms, and ordering household supplies.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.