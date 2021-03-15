Audience: SIC wins TVI on the day of the premiere of “Hell’s Kitchen”

Audience: SIC wins TVI on the day of the premiere of “Hell’s Kitchen”

“Isto é Gozar com Quem Trabalhe” was another winner, as was Jornal da Noite.

“Hell’s Kitchen” is Stanisic’s first program at SIC.

This Sunday, March 14th, was a particularly busy day for the SIC audience as they set up a host that included the premiere of Hell’s Kitchen, Ljubomir Stanisic’s new program This is Enjoying with Who Works and Meghan’s interview Markle and Prince included Harry to Oprah Winfrey.

In the general numbers of the day, SIC led by 21 percent, compared to 16.2 percent of the TVI and 9.8 percent of the RTP1. According to the station Paço de Arcos, “Hell’s Kitchen” was the leader in its programming and beat “All Together Now” on TVI with a share of 28.2 percent and an average audience of 14 percent. This means that over a million and 300,000 people have seen the format’s debut.

“All Together Now” has a 24.5 percent stake, an average audience of 13.4 percent, and around one million and 268,000 viewers – check out this NiT article to see who the competitor is who made it, all 100 Conquer jurors.

The most popular program of the day, however, was “Isto é Gozar Com Quem Trabalho” by Ricardo Araújo Pereira. Since its debut, there have been 41 shows whose humorous format has proven invincible. SIC’s Jornal da Noite scored well with a 24.2 percent share and an average audience of 14.6 percent, meaning more than a million and 300,000 people were watching.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired after Hell’s Kitchen did not reach 400,000 viewers. During the afternoon, SIC’s “Domingão” beat TVI’s “Somos Portugal” with a difference of almost 200,000 people.