Auckland Shooting: 2 Killed in New Zealand as World Cup Is Set to Kick Off

At the least two individuals have been killed and a number of other others injured after a gunman stormed a constructing below building with a shotgun within the New Zealand metropolis of Auckland early Thursday, hours earlier than the primary soccer match of the Girls’s World Cup was scheduled to start within the metropolis.

The gunman was additionally killed, the police stated in a post on Twitter.

The New Zealand Police started receiving stories of an individual firing a gun inside the development website about 7:20 a.m. native time, a police spokeswoman, Anna Thompson, stated in an e mail.

Passers-by and commuters heard the volley of gunshots throughout rush hour. Armed cops and autos swarmed the realm, and the authorities shut down elements of the town.

The episode occurred as groups from New Zealand and Norway have been set to play at Eden Park Stadium, about three miles from the location of the taking pictures. A number of World Cup groups and plenty of followers are staying in Auckland’s central enterprise district, and the taking pictures occurred very near Norway’s group resort and close to a fan pageant arrange for the match.