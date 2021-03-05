ATV and UTV Market 2021: By Product & Services, Technology, Share, Trend, Global Industry Size, Price, Future Analysis, Regional Outlook to 2027

A recent report on ATV and UTV Market provides a detailed analysis of the industry size, revenue forecasts and geographical landscape pertaining to this business space. Additionally, the report highlights primary obstacles and the latest growth trends accepted by key players that form a part of the competitive spectrum of this business.

Global ATV and UTV Market valued approximately USD 8.52 Billion in 2018 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.70% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The ATV and UTV market is developing and expanding at a significant pace considering the global scenario. An all-terrain vehicle (ATV) is a vehicle fitted with four low-pressure tires & handle bars. It is known for its maneuverability & off-road capabilities and is precisely utilized in military, survey, forestry, agriculture, sports, and other sectors. The market growth is primarily driven by rising purchasing power of individuals, increase in recreational off-road activities and adventure sports. Additionally, growing adoption of the vehicles in agriculture and military activities, and government initiatives to support driving ATVs and UTVs on road are likely to propel the growth of the market. However, expenses associated with the maintenance is expected to hamper the market growth.

The regional analysis of Global ATV and UTV Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the fastest growing region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2019-2026.

The leading market players mainly include-

Organixx

Ancient Nutrition

Organika Health Products

Organisource

Zenwise Health

Believe Supplements

Left Coastgoogle

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Vehicle Type:

ATV

UTV

By Displacement:

400 (CC)

400-800 (CC)

800 (CC)

By Fuel Type:

Gasoline Powered

Diesel Powered

Electric Powered

Solar Powered

By Application:

Utility

Sports

Others

By End User:

Agriculture

Military

Mountaineering

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global ATV and UTV Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global ATV and UTV Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global ATV and UTV Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global ATV and UTV Market Industry Analysis

Chapter 5. Global ATV and UTV Market, By Vehicle Type

Chapter 6. Global ATV and UTV Market, By Displacement

Chapter 7. Global ATV and UTV Market, By Fuel Type

Chapter 8. Global ATV and UTV Market, By Application

Chapter 9. Global ATV and UTV Market, By End Users

Chapter 10. Global ATV and UTV Market, by Regional Analysis

Chapter 11. Competitive Intelligence

11.1. Company Market Share (Subject to Data Availability)

11.2. Top Market Strategies

11.3. Company Profiles

11.3.1. Organixx

11.3.1.1. Overview

11.3.1.2. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

11.3.1.3. Product Summary

11.3.1.4. Recent Developments

11.3.2. Ancient Nutrition

11.3.3. Organika Health Products

11.3.4. Organisource

11.3.5. Zenwise Health

11.3.6. Believe Supplements

11.3.7. Left Coastgoogle

Continued…

