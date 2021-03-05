ATV and UTV Market 2021: By Product & Services, Technology, Share, Trend, Global Industry Size, Price, Future Analysis, Regional Outlook to 2027
A recent report on ATV and UTV Market provides a detailed analysis of the industry size, revenue forecasts and geographical landscape pertaining to this business space. Additionally, the report highlights primary obstacles and the latest growth trends accepted by key players that form a part of the competitive spectrum of this business.
Global ATV and UTV Market valued approximately USD 8.52 Billion in 2018 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.70% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The ATV and UTV market is developing and expanding at a significant pace considering the global scenario. An all-terrain vehicle (ATV) is a vehicle fitted with four low-pressure tires & handle bars. It is known for its maneuverability & off-road capabilities and is precisely utilized in military, survey, forestry, agriculture, sports, and other sectors. The market growth is primarily driven by rising purchasing power of individuals, increase in recreational off-road activities and adventure sports. Additionally, growing adoption of the vehicles in agriculture and military activities, and government initiatives to support driving ATVs and UTVs on road are likely to propel the growth of the market. However, expenses associated with the maintenance is expected to hamper the market growth.
The regional analysis of Global ATV and UTV Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the fastest growing region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2019-2026.
The leading market players mainly include-
Organixx
Ancient Nutrition
Organika Health Products
Organisource
Zenwise Health
Believe Supplements
Left Coastgoogle
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Vehicle Type:
ATV
UTV
By Displacement:
400 (CC)
400-800 (CC)
800 (CC)
By Fuel Type:
Gasoline Powered
Diesel Powered
Electric Powered
Solar Powered
By Application:
Utility
Sports
Others
By End User:
Agriculture
Military
Mountaineering
Others
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global ATV and UTV Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Key Trends
1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global ATV and UTV Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global ATV and UTV Market Dynamics
3.1. See Saw Analysis
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global ATV and UTV Market Industry Analysis
Chapter 5. Global ATV and UTV Market, By Vehicle Type
Chapter 6. Global ATV and UTV Market, By Displacement
Chapter 7. Global ATV and UTV Market, By Fuel Type
Chapter 8. Global ATV and UTV Market, By Application
Chapter 9. Global ATV and UTV Market, By End Users
Chapter 10. Global ATV and UTV Market, by Regional Analysis
Chapter 11. Competitive Intelligence
11.1. Company Market Share (Subject to Data Availability)
11.2. Top Market Strategies
11.3. Company Profiles
11.3.1. Organixx
11.3.1.1. Overview
11.3.1.2. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)
11.3.1.3. Product Summary
11.3.1.4. Recent Developments
11.3.2. Ancient Nutrition
11.3.3. Organika Health Products
11.3.4. Organisource
11.3.5. Zenwise Health
11.3.6. Believe Supplements
11.3.7. Left Coastgoogle
Continued…
