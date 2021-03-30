Attitude and Heading Reference System (AHRS) Market Trends- Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Product, Top Key Players and Forecast 2025

Selbyville, Delaware Global Attitude and Heading Reference System (AHRS) Market Report added at Market Study Report LLC offers industry size, share, growth, trends and forecast analysis up to 2025. Attitude and Heading Reference System (AHRS) Market Report also covers top key players, porters five forces analysis and market segmentation in detail. This report examines the global Attitude and Heading Reference System (AHRS) market and provides information regarding the revenue for the period 2019 to 2025.

The easier integration of the AHRS with external sources including GPS and computer modules for facilitating range and expanding applications related to military and operations of UAVs for the military further enhances the system share over the study timeframe. The rising adoption of advanced accelerometers to determine aircraft linear motion along with the development of multiple rate gyros to calculate angular aircraft motion will escalate the market. The enhanced functionality of these systems enables operators to minimize the wiring and Line Replaceable Units (LRU), thereby optimizing power and weight requirements of the aircraft. Additionally, the usage of MEMS-based sensors improves operational efficiency and reduces costs significantly, thus boosting the attitude and heading reference system market penetration.

Increasing usage of Attitude and Heading Reference System (AHRS) in turboprops, business jets, and piston-powered aircraft owing to its self-correcting capabilities along with lower weight is supporting the market share over the forecast timeframe. Rising requirements for precision navigation facilities along with improving reliability and sensitivity of systems to operate in diversified climatic and altitude conditions are further supporting industry growth. The compact size and easier integration with the Electronic Flight Instrument System (EFIS) of the cockpit further enhance the market share over the projected timeframe.

Government authorities including the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are amending regulations for equipment to enhance aircraft safety. For instance, the FAA provides airworthiness regulations related to the AHRS under the advisory circular (AC) 20-181. The guidelines include performance standards for non-gimbaled attitude, heading, slip, and turn systems. The circular also includes the replacement of traditional mechanical gyros with electronic gyros including navigational AHRS in aircraft, further boosting the market share over the study timeframe.

Sensor noise and system drift reduces accuracy and may limit the AHRS market growth over the forecast timeframe. Additionally, vibration, gravity, noise, and other external forces cause interference in the performance of accelerometers that may further restrict industry penetration. However, industry players are developing innovative lightweight and reliable solutions to overcome these limitations.

Gyroscope accounts for a significant share in the AHRS market over the study timeframe. The dominance is attributed to the mandatory fitment of the system in aircraft for providing accuracy in angular rate measurement. Technological advancements including ring laser and optic gyroscope with improved efficiency along with higher operational accuracy further expand the segment share over the projected timeframe.

UAVs will showcase significant growth over the study timeframe. Increasing usage of UAVs in defense owing to benefits including the ability to fly across zones that are hazardous for pilots is boosting the AHRS market growth. Additionally, abilities to operate across multiple ranges along with compact size will enable defense organizations to increase the adoption of UAVs for diversified operations.

The GPS attitude and heading reference system market will witness considerable growth rate owing to enhanced positioning and navigational capabilities. The superior performance of GPS AHRS over the conventional systems supports the increased system adoption over the study timeframe. Drift errors are frequently observed in conventional AHRS; however, the longitudinal acceleration of GPS enables it to eliminate this error.

The Asia Pacific AHRS market will show significant growth rate over the forecast timeframe. Increasing demand for helicopters in the region for supporting emergency medical evacuation and rising business travels will support market growth. For instance, in November 2018, Russian Helicopters signed a contract with the Chinese Association for Disaster & Emergency Rescue Medicine (CADERM) to provide 20 Ansat helicopters. Additionally, the proliferating demand for UAVs from defense, increasing military budgets, and stringent government regulations to regulate flight systems will further support market growth.

The industry players in the AHRS market are Collins Aerospace, Meggitt PLC, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Safran S.A., MEMSIC, Inc., Universal Avionics, Sparton Navigation and Exploration, and LORD MicroStrain. Improved product launch is among the key strategies adopted by the industry players to enhance their product portfolio. For instance, in August 2017, LORD MicroStrain launched new sensors including 3DM-GX5-10 inertial measurement unit and 3DM-GX5 AHRS with GNSS for unmanned and autonomous vehicles. The new system does not require onboard extended Kalman filters, thereby reducing system costs significantly.

