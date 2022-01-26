Attention: The book that reveals everything about “Squid Game” has arrived in Portugal

It is presented as the “unofficial user guide” for the South Korean Netflix series, which will have a second season.

The series premiered in September.

Squid Game debuted on Netflix in September and quickly became a global phenomenon – it was the most watched series of the year and became a cult hit. The games, the macabre competition, the rules, the inherent social criticism and the charismatic characters were some of the elements that won over so many viewers.

Now the book, presented as the “unofficial instruction manual” of the South Korean series, has arrived in Portugal. It was published by LeYa, has 144 pages and is available for €12.15. It was written by screenwriter and TV critic Park Minjoon – who played exactly with marbles and the rope game as a kid.

The book combines several strands. It provides a synopsis of the story, a description of the main characters, behind-the-scenes details of the production, and explains how to play (and win) the games that the characters in the narrative are subjected to.

Also discussed are the main inspirations for the series’ universe, the filmmakers who were references for the project, the ways in which creator Hwan Dong-hyuk’s own life influenced the plot, and some of the mistakes made in the production appear. There’s even a quiz to test your knowledge as a fan – and a portrait of South Korea’s thriving film and television industry.

Squid Game is getting a second season on Netflix, but there’s no word on when that might happen.

